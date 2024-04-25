Submit Release
Manchin Applauds Next Steps On Charleston Capital Sports Complex

April 25, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, joined local officials and members of the Charleston community to applaud the next steps on building the Charleston Capital Sports Complex. Senator Manchin secured $2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for the project, which the Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston are leading.

“The new Capital Sports Center will truly be transformational for Kanawha County and I’m pleased the project is already underway,” said Senator Manchin. “Not only will the new center reinvigorate downtown Charleston, but it will also attract new tournaments and visitors from all over our state and surrounding regions. I was proud to secure $2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending to support this exciting project and I look forward to seeing its positive impacts for all of West Virginia.”

