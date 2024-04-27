Embark on a Culinary Odyssey with "The Maria Liberati Show" on Talk 860 WWDB AM Philadelphia
EINPresswire.com/ -- The airwaves of Philadelphia are set to sizzle as the highly anticipated debut of "The Maria Liberati Show" takes center stage on Talk 860 WWDB AM. Hosted by the esteemed Gourmand World Award Winning Author and Culinary Personality, Maria Liberati, this captivating radio show invites listeners to embark on a multi-course journey for the soul and mind. The premiere episode airs on Saturday, May 4th, from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM.
Produced by digital producer Britton Rozzelle and executive produced by Art of Living Prima Media Inc., "The Maria Liberati Show" promises to be more than just a food program. It's an invitation to awaken the senses, broaden horizons, and savor the beauty of everyday living. Each episode weaves together threads of delectable dishes, artistic masterpieces, exotic travels, rich cultural traditions, and heartwarming home and garden experiences, all infused with positivity.
Listeners can expect a diverse range of content, including:
Culinary Adventures: Dive into mouth watering recipes, culinary secrets, and the joy of cooking.
Artistic Inspiration: Discover how food and art intersect, igniting creativity and passion.
Wanderlust: Explore global flavors, travel destinations, and the cultural gems that enrich life.
Home and Garden Delights: From farm-to-table experiences to nurturing your green space, Maria shares insights that resonate with the heart.
Maria Liberati, a renowned culinary expert, author, and influencer, brings her wealth of experience and passion for food, culture, and storytelling to the airwaves. Her award-winning cookbooks, international cooking classes, and authentic flavors have garnered her a loyal following. Now, she extends her expertise to radio, promising listeners an unforgettable journey.
Don't miss out on the premiere episode of "The Maria Liberati Show" airing on Talk 860 WWDB AM on May 4th at 1:00 PM. Whether you're a seasoned foodie, an art enthusiast, or simply curious about life's finer moments, this show promises to delight.
For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:
Sue Timmons Thomas
Email: info@marialiberati.com
Phone: 215-436-9524
Connect with "The Maria Liberati Show" and Maria Liberati:
Website: MariaLiberati.com and TheMariaLiberatiShow.com
Social Media: @MariaLiberati on Instagram, ChefMariaLiberati on Facebook
YouTube Channel: The Maria Liberati Show
ROKU Channel: The Basic Art of Italian Cooking by Maria Liberati™
Podcast: "The Maria Liberati Show" on Spotify, iTunes, iHeartRadio, and anywhere podcasts are heard.
For more information, please visit MariaLiberati.com.
About The Maria Liberati Show:
"The Maria Liberati Show" is a Gourmand World Award-winning radio program where food intersects with art, travel, and life. Hosted by Maria Liberati, the show features fascinating guests from the world of food, wine, culture, art, and literature. Guests share their personal connections to food and reveal what it means to them, their lives, their history, and their personas. Maria Liberati has a unique talent for creating common ground among people from all walks of life through the universal language of food.
About Talk 860 WWDB AM Philadelphia:
Talk 860 WWDB AM is a trusted radio station serving the Philadelphia community with informative and engaging content. Tune in to experience "The Maria Liberati Show" and discover a world of culinary delights.
Maria Liberati
The Maria Liberati Show
+1 2154369524
info@artoflivingprimamedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other