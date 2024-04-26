Stanislav Pavlosvhi Urges Democratic Reforms and Societal Engagement at Inaugural Rule of Law Conference in New York
Government by the people, of the people, and for the people – it is how things should be, we need to have opinions of people and know what their issues are in order to promote a healthy democracy.”CHISINAU, MOLDOVA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At its inaugural symposium, held on April 17 and 18 in New York City, the International Center for the Protection of Human Rights and Democracy (ICPHRD) cemented a crucial step forward in the worldwide endeavor for justice, democracy, and human rights. Led by Stanislav Pavlosvhi, former judge of the European Court of Human Rights and Moldova’s former Minister of Justice, the Center gathered legal scholars, practitioners, and experts to tackle pressing challenges not only in Moldova but also in broader contexts. Throughout the event, Pavlovschi provided a deep dive into the troubling trends undermining the rule of law in his country, emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive reforms and active societal participation in governance.
Pavlosvhi began his address by emphasizing the importance of rights protection in Moldova, where having rights is insufficient without mechanisms to enforce them. He articulated the necessity of societal engagement in the governance process, stating, “Our task is to show society where the problems are, and accordingly, how the problems should be dealt with. Ideally, the best possible solution would involve getting a societal response to these issues, prompting authorities to come up with active solutions to the underlying structural problems plaguing the country otherwise we might not reach the positive outcome we all so desperately need.”
Reinforcing the ideals of democratic governance, Pavlosvhi highlighted, “Government by the people, of the people, and for the people – it is how things should be, we need to have opinions of people and know what their issues are in order to promote a healthy democracy.” He stressed that true democracy is achieved only when the populace is actively involved in the decision-making process, ensuring that governmental actions are grounded in the collective interests of the community.
However, Pavlosvhi expressed deep concerns over Moldova’s drift towards authoritarian practices, particularly exemplified by the unaccountable closure of 13 television stations by a state commission for exceptional situations, circumventing traditional judicial oversight. “I am very sad to say that Moldova is sliding down towards a totalitarian regime,” he remarked, drawing attention to the lack of legal predictability and transparency. “The inability to challenge these closures in court, he noted, represents a severe infringement on media freedom and a deviation from democratic norms.”
Detailing the consequences of these governmental actions, Pavlosvhi said, “Hundreds of Moldovan people have suffered as a result of the closure of 13 TV channels; they remain without their jobs.” He went on to emphasize the critical connection between freedom and democracy, saying if there is no freedom, there is no democracy.”
Pavlosvhi critiqued the Moldovan government’s strategic emphasis on retaining power, highlighting its reluctance to engage in meaningful dialogue or consensus-building. “Unfortunately, their only objective is to maintain power. They want to obtain the second mandate and they don’t care about what happens to Moldova in the meantime,” he disclosed. As a former public prosecutor, Pavlosvhi spoke with authority about the implications of such power dynamics, where a change in leadership could potentially expose and penalize previous offenses, hence the current leadership's desperation to maintain control.
The former judge also addressed the broader implications for Moldova's aspirations for European integration. He discussed potential political maneuvers, such as the speculated referendum initiated by President Sandu, meant to consolidate pro-European support amid declining approval ratings, warning of the potential consequences for Moldova's integration efforts.
Despite these challenges, Pavlosvhi remained cautiously optimistic about the potential for reform and improvement. He urged the Moldovan government and judiciary to implement stringent laws aimed at combating judicial corruption and eradicating outdated Soviet-era practices, which are incongruent with the country’s democratic values. “We need to formulate laws to prevent judicial corruption. Laws should be crafted to make it impossible for judges to accept bribes,” he insisted, highlighting a critical area for legislative overhaul.
Concluding, Pavlosvhi called for a reinvigorated commitment to demonstrating the benefits of European integration to Moldovan citizens. The visible improvements in living standards and public services, he argued, are essential to gaining public support and trust in the European integration process.
