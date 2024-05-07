Submit Release
Caseology Releases New Made For Google Pixel 8a Lineup With New Colors and Functional Design

Caseology unveils their full Made For Google collection for the new Pixel 8a with a precise fit, fun styles and an all new kickstand case

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caseology’s Made For Google collection contains their classics with new colors. The best selling Parallax features a honeycomb design for a textural edge to a minimalist case. Besides the classic Matte Black, two pastel colors also join the collection: Sage Green and Purple-ish. The Sage Green is a muted, soft green color with the Purple-ish resembling a soft periwinkle.

The Nano Pop, a duo-tone case, will come in the classic Blueberry Navy and Black Sesame. The Blueberry Navy has a pop of yellow around the camera lens as a contrast to the deeper surrounding blue. For those wanting a rugged, protective case that looks the part, the Athlex hits the requirements to protect against scratches and drops with its a grippy, matte black design.

Caseology also brings a brand new design, the Capella Kickstand. Keeping true to the Pixel 8a's original color, the clear case adds a silver kickstand for functionality to view the device upright with ease. The kickstand also sits flush against the case when closed so it will not snag while carrying the device around. The Snap fit + Camera Lense Pro completes the package for the extra protection on the screen and camera lenses.

For the full Pixel treatment, Caseology also has options for the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch. The Bumpy for the Pixel Buds Pro comes in a matching Sage Green along the borders for that extra color addition with ensured protection. The Pixel Watch has the Nano Pop in two colors, Blueberry Navy and Prune Charcoal. There is also the Vault option for around the watch face to add extra drop assurance.

The Caseology Pixel 8a and ecosystem collections can be found through their Amazon storefront. Have all of the Pixel devices covered with accessories designed to not only protect, but add that necessary personal style.

