iMPAQT reveals that adequate mitohormesis from TFAM overexpression leads to life extension in mice

Various biological phenotypes have been observed in mice overexpressing TFAM, but the underlying mechanisms in the tissues that directly express the protein are unknown. In addition to the well-studied phenotype of TFAM heterozygous overexpression, we also aimed to observe TFAM homozygous overexpression. In this study, we analyze skeletal muscles in which hTFAM is directly expressed because of its promoter characteristics. A comprehensive omics approach is very helpful in understanding the processes occurring. Because mitochondria are particularly involved in biological functions, metabolic shifts are expected. This study was based on an omics analysis of proteins and metabolites. For the proteomics, we implemented a mass spectrometry method called in vitro proteome-assisted multiple reaction monitoring for Protein Absolute QuanTification (iMPAQT), which enables precise and absolute quantification ( Matsumoto et al, 2017 ). Before this study, we developed a novel iMPAQT method that can measure over 1,100 mouse metabolic proteins. In the iMPAQT assay, quantification is performed using standard peptides with stable isotopes incorporated into lysine and arginine so that results are derived in terms of the number of molecules (fmol/μg). This allows for quantitative determination of very fine details of the enzymes in metabolic pathways. Taking advantage of this very powerful method, we analyzed skeletal muscle tissues of WT, heterozygous, and homozygous mice, and found that adequate mitohormesis resulting from TFAM overexpression leads to healthy life extension. We discuss the metabolic and proteomic shifts in relation to the unique phenotypes of the TFAM-overexpressing mice.

Mice overexpressing human TFAM (hTFAM) under a modified chicken β-actin promoter show amelioration of the decreases in mtDNA copy number and mitochondrial complex enzyme activities in post-myocardial infarction hearts ( Ikeuchi et al, 2005 ), and show dramatically improved symptoms in mouse models of transient forebrain ischemia ( Hokari et al, 2010 ) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ( Morimoto et al, 2012 ). Fujii et al showed that hTFAM homozygous transgenic (Tg/Tg) mice had highly activated brown adipocytes and an increased expression of oxidative phosphorylation, leading to resistance to obesity ( Fujii et al, 2022 ).

The mouse gastrocnemius muscle has both oxidative and glycolytic fiber muscle that uses glycolysis to provide energy ( Jacobs et al, 2013 ; Rakus et al, 2015 ), but in Tg/Tg mice, the glycolytic function is thought to be attenuated compared with WT, so a compensatory pathway may be necessary. Phosphocreatine plays an important role in energy backup in skeletal muscle, and the proteins and metabolites involved in the creatine pathway detected in this study are shown in Fig 6E . In a comparison between the three types of mice, it was observed that the amount of phosphocreatine was decreased in Tg/Tg, although creatine and creatine kinase were unchanged ( Fig 6F and G ). In addition, a decreasing trend was observed for ATP, even though AMP and ADP were increasing at Tg/Tg mice ( Fig 6G ). This suggests that Tg/Tg mice may have a permanent shortage of energy, especially during spontaneous exercise.

No significant changes in protein expression in glycolysis were observed in the three types of mice ( Fig 6B ), but all metabolites, from 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate to pyruvate, showed a significant decrease in Tg/Tg ( Fig 6C ). Randle et al found that fatty acid degradation reduces the activity of cytosolic glycolytic enzymes that precede pyruvate synthesis through a multistep process involving mitochondrial and cytosolic reactions ( Garland et al, 1968 ; Randle, 1998 ; De Oliveira & Liesa, 2020 ). This process is termed the Randle cycle and is attributed to an increase in acetyl-CoA because of fatty acid degradation. Although a decrease in the activity of pyruvate kinase and pyruvate dehydrogenase has been proposed under Randle cycle conditions, PKM and PDHA showed a slight decreasing trend in Tg/Tg mice in the present study ( Fig 6B ). It is interesting to note that fatty acid degradation and BCAA degradation, which increase in Tg/Tg mice herein, result in an elevation of their product, acetyl-CoA, which shows very similar behavior to the Randle cycle.

(A) Overview of proteins and metabolites detected in the glycolysis and the TCA cycle. The fold change was calculated from the average of the WT and Tg/Tg measurements, and the values are indicated by color coding. (B) Quantification of proteins extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by the iMPAQT method (WT, n = 5; Tg, n = 5; Tg/Tg, n = 5). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Quantification of metabolites extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by metabolomics (WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 10; Tg/Tg, n = 10). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (D) Enrichment plots by GSEA. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. The results of WT versus Tg/Tg are shown. “MH: hallmark gene sets” was used as the database. When comparing WT and Tg/Tg, a + score shows up-regulation in Tg/Tg, and a − score indicates up-regulation in WT. (E) Overview of the proteins and metabolites detected in the creatine and ATP pathway. The fold change was calculated from the average of the WT and Tg/Tg measurements, and the values are indicated by color coding. (F) Quantification of proteins extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by the iMPAQT method (WT, n = 5; Tg, n = 5; Tg/Tg, n = 5). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. (G) Quantification of metabolites extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by metabolomics (WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 10; Tg/Tg, n = 10). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

Using the GC-MS simultaneous analysis method, valine, leucine, and isoleucine were measured in the three types of mouse plasma ( Fig 5F ). A decreasing trend in Tg/Tg was also observed here, as seen for the muscle tissue, suggesting increased degradation in the muscle tissue.

In the results of the GSEA performed from the DNA microarray results, BCAA degradation was increased in Tg/Tg mice (WT versus Tg/Tg: NES, 1.88; nominal P-value, 0.004; FDR, 0.050; Fig 5D . Tg versus Tg/Tg: NES, 1.94; nominal P-value, 0.002; FDR, 0.023). The gene expression signals that contribute to this enrichment are shown in the heat map ( Fig S6 ). There was also a decrease in the expression of genes involved in myogenesis when comparing WT to Tg/Tg (NES, −1.20; nominal P-value, 0.079; FDR, 0.353; Fig 5E ).

(A) Overview of proteins and metabolites detected in the BCAA degradation pathway. The fold change was calculated from the average of the WT and Tg/Tg measurements, and the values are indicated by color coding. (B) Quantification of proteins extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by the iMPAQT method (WT, n = 5; Tg, n = 5; Tg/Tg, n = 5). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Quantification of metabolites extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by metabolomics (WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 10; Tg/Tg, n = 10). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (D, E) Enrichment plots by GSEA. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. The results of WT versus Tg/Tg are shown. When comparing WT and Tg/Tg, a positive (+) score indicates up-regulation in Tg/Tg, whereas a negative (−) score means up-regulation in WT. (D, E) Databases used were “M2: Reactome subset of CP” (D) and “MH: hallmark gene sets” (E). (F) Quantification of BCAA extracted from the three types of mouse plasma by metabolomics (WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 10; Tg/Tg, n = 10). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

Next, we proceeded to interpret the BCAA degradation pathway. Fig 5A shows the proteins and metabolites detected in the BCAA degradation pathway in color. The proteins in this pathway that we detected tended to increase in Tg/Tg compared with WT and Tg ( Fig 5B ). ECHS1, HADHA, and ACAA2 are increased because the same enzymes are used in this pathway as in the fatty acid degradation pathway, but in addition to these findings, there was also a significant increase in Tg/Tg, especially for BCKDHA, HIBADH, and HADHB. Acetyl-CoA is a terminal metabolite in this pathway, as in the fatty acid degradation pathway, but valine, leucine, and isoleucine show a decreasing trend in Tg/Tg, indicating that degradation is progressing ( Fig 5C ).

(A) Overview of proteins and metabolites detected in the fatty acid degradation pathway. The fold change was calculated from the average of the WT and Tg/Tg measurements, and the values are indicated by color coding. (B) Quantification of proteins extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by the iMPAQT method (WT, n = 5; Tg, n = 5; Tg/Tg, n = 5). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Quantification of metabolites extracted from the three types of mouse gastrocnemius muscle by metabolomics (WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 10; Tg/Tg, n = 10). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. (D) Enrichment plots by GSEA. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. The results of Tg versus Tg/Tg are shown. “MH: hallmark gene sets” was used as the database. When comparing Tg and Tg/Tg, a positive (+) score reflects up-regulation in Tg/Tg, and a negative (−) score shows up-regulation in Tg.

Among the pathways highly ranked by integrated proteomics and metabolomics, we focused on fatty acid degradation. Fig 4A shows the proteins and metabolites detected in the fatty acid degradation pathway in color. The proteins in this pathway that we detected tended to increase in Tg/Tg compared with WT and Tg ( Fig 4B ). ECHS1, HADHA, ACAA2, and ECI1 showed a significant increase in Tg/Tg. As for metabolites, an increase in acetyl-CoA was observed in Tg/Tg ( Fig 4C ). As metabolites involved in fatty acid degradation, we also analyzed acylcarnitines, which are converted to acyl-CoA upon passage through the mitochondrial inner membrane, and observed an increasing trend in Tg/Tg ( Fig S4 ).

Furthermore, we performed an integrative analysis in MetaboAnalyst using the results of the proteins and metabolites selected here. The results are shown in Fig 3E . The top pathways selected here were those involved in the final stages of glycolysis, in addition to fatty acid degradation and BCAA degradation.

(A) PCA plots with quantitative results for 247 proteins detected by iMPAQT (WT, n = 5; Tg, n = 5; Tg/Tg, n = 5). (B) PCA plots with quantitative results for 329 metabolites detected by metabolomics (WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 10; Tg/Tg, n = 10). (C) iMPAQT results are shown in a volcano plot. Proteins are shown that exceed the thresholds |fold change| > 1.5 and t test P-value < 0.05, with decreases shown in blue and increases shown in red. (D) Heat map showing proteins (excluding respiratory chain complexes) that satisfy t test P < 0.05 in the comparison between WT and Tg/Tg, which were extracted from the iMPAQT results. (E) Metabolic processes enriched by an integrative analysis of two parameters for the protein selected in (D) and the metabolite giving t test P < 0.05 for the comparison between WT and Tg/Tg. The analysis used MetaboAnalyst 5.0.

Next, to unravel the molecular mechanisms directly involved in the mouse phenotypes, quantitative analysis of metabolic proteins by the iMPAQT method and metabolomics was performed on gastrocnemius muscle from the three genotypes of mice. The iMPAQT method was able to detect 247 proteins involved in metabolism from proteins extracted from the gastrocnemius muscle of five animals of each type ( Supplemental Data 1 ). The results, shown in Fig 3A by principal component analysis (PCA), show that the three types of mice can be segregated by group. A comprehensive analysis of metabolites from 10 mice of each type was also performed by GC-MS and LC-MS, and 327 metabolites were detected ( Supplemental Data 1 ). Fig 3B shows the PCA results, with some individuals slightly different from the other types in Tg/Tg, but the results were not separable among the groups. Fig 3C shows a volcano plot of the iMPAQT results. Differentially expressed proteins were selected using the threshold values of |fold change| > 1.5 and t test P-value < 0.05. As mentioned earlier, proteins involved in oxidative phosphorylation were commonly decreased in the comparisons between WT and Tg and between WT and Tg/Tg, but proteins involved in fatty acid degradation and branched-chain amino acid (BCAA: valine, leucine, and isoleucine) degradation were increased only in the comparison between WT and Tg/Tg. The list of proteins other than the respiratory chain complex and metabolites that had P-values < 0.05 in the comparison between WT and Tg/Tg is shown in the heat map ( Figs 3D and S3 ).

SRY-box transcription factor 6 (SOX6) is a multifaceted transcription factor involved in terminal differentiation. In skeletal muscle, SOX6 has been suggested to be an important factor in muscle development ( An et al, 2011 ; Quiat et al, 2011 ), playing a role in regulating muscle differentiation and promoting the development of satellite cell–derived myotubes into inherent muscle fiber types ( Zhang et al, 2022 ). The GSEA results suggested that the gene cluster targeted by SOX6 is down-regulated in the skeletal muscle of Tg/Tg mice ( Fig 2I ). Therefore, in the skeletal muscle of Tg/Tg mice, mitochondrial stress may be the starting point for the activation of muscle atrophy–inducing transcription factors.

(A) GSEA results with microarray measurements, using “M3: GTRD gene sets” as the database. When comparing WT and Tg/Tg, a positive (+) score reflects up-regulation by Tg/Tg, whereas a negative (−) score shows up-regulation in WT. See the “GSEA User Guide” for details on the parameters shown in the figure. (B, C, I) Enrichment plots by GSEA. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate. In GSEA, an FDR of less than 25% was considered an appropriate cutoff. (D, E, F, G, H) Results of qRT–PCR quantification of integrated stress response–related genes. Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 versus Tg/Tg mice. One-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparisons test.

The overexpression of TFAM results in significant changes in mtDNA-encoded gene expression and proteins in the respiratory chain complex, suggesting that there are several stresses on the mitochondria, which may result in changes in various transcriptional cascades. A comprehensive gene expression analysis by DNA microarray was performed using RNA extracted from the gastrocnemius muscle ( Supplemental Data 1 ). Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was then performed using the Gene Transcription Regulation Database (GTRD, gtrd.biouml.org ) to derive potential regulatory targets for each differentially expressed transcription factor. The top five categories of enrichment ± scores extracted in the comparison between WT and Tg/Tg are shown ( Fig 2A ).

We investigated the mRNA levels of each gene encoded in the mtDNA ( Fig 1G ) and the protein expression of the respiratory chain complex ( Figs 1H and I and S2 ) because of TFAM overexpression in skeletal muscle. The overexpression of hTFAM reduced the expression of genes in the respiratory chain complexes (other than ribosomal RNA) relative to WT ( Fig 1G ). Furthermore, we performed quantitative protein analysis using the iMPAQT method. Proteins involved in respiratory chain complexes 1, 3, and 4 were uniformly decreased in TFAM Tg and Tg/Tg ( Figs 1H, J, and K and S2 ). For complex 2, they were increased in Tg/Tg ( Figs 1I and S2 ). For complex 5 (F-type ATPase), the expression of each subunit was increased, in contrast to the mRNA levels ( Figs 1L and S2 ). TFAM expression had no effect on the V-type ATPase ( Fig S2 ). The overexpression of TFAM had a repressive effect on the expression of genes and proteins encoded by the mtDNA. With respect to the respiratory chain complexes, there was a tendency to increase protein levels and their subunits derived from genes encoded in the nucleus.

(A) Examples of the epididymal white adipose tissue of WT and TFAM Tg and Tg/Tg mice used in this study. (B) Using the GC-MS simultaneous analysis method, free fatty acids in the three types of mouse plasma were measured. Eight types of fatty acids could be detected, and a decreasing trend was observed in Tg/Tg compared with WT, especially for palmitoleic, elaidic, oleic, and linoleic acids. Quantification of free fatty acids extracted from the three types of mouse plasma by metabolomics (WT, n = 10; Tg, n = 10; Tg/Tg, n = 10). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05 versus Tg/Tg mice. Mann–Whitney multiple comparisons test.

(A) Representative examples of WT and TFAM Tg and Tg/Tg mice. (B) Graph showing the weekly age and body weight of each mouse (WT, n = 6; Tg, n = 7; Tg/Tg, n = 7). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. (C) Examples of the gastrocnemius muscle of WT and TFAM Tg and Tg/Tg mice used in this study. (D) Survival proportions (lifespans) of the three types of mice are shown (WT, n = 32; Tg, n = 37; and Tg/Tg, n = 21). The log-rank Mantel–Cox test was used to compare survival curves. **P < 0.01. (E) Western blot revealed no change in IRAK-M expression in three types of mouse skeletal muscle. (F, G) Using RNA extracted from the gastrocnemius muscle from the three types of mice, qRT–PCR was performed on (F) the human Tfam and mouse Tfam genes and (G) mtDNA-encoded genes (n = 4 mice for each group). Error bars are presented as the mean + SD of mice in each group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 versus Tg/Tg mice. (G) uses two-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. Quantification of mitochondrial respiratory chain complex proteins extracted from the three types of gastrocnemius muscle by the iMPAQT method. (H, I, J, K, L) Shown in the heat map are (H) complex 1, (I) complex 2, (J) complex 3, (K) complex 4, and (L) complex 5 F-type ATPase (n = 5 mice for each group).

For this study, we prepared two types of transgenic mice, human TFAM heterozygous (TFAM Tg) and homozygous (TFAM Tg/Tg) mice, as well as the WT. The TFAM Tg/Tg mice were leaner and smaller in stature than the other mice ( Fig 1A and B ), and there were no apparent differences between WT and TFAM Tg mice. The gastrocnemius muscle of TFAM Tg/Tg mice was smaller than that of WT and TFAM Tg mice ( Fig 1C ). Dissection revealed less fat, and they also had low levels of free fatty acids in their blood ( Fig S1A and B ), which may be one reason for their smaller body size. Also shown in Fig 1D is the overall survival of these three types of mice, with TFAM Tg/Tg mice tending to have a longer lifespan than WT mice (median survival times: WT, 872 d; Tg, 937 d; Tg/Tg, 1,007 d). On the contrary, the TFAM transgene was located in intron 1 of the Irak3 (IRAK-M) gene on chromosome 10 ( Ylikallio et al, 2010 ). Therefore, we confirmed the protein level of IRAK-M expression in gastrocnemius muscle by Western blotting and found no changes in both Tg and Tg/Tg ( Fig 1E ). Using RNA extracted from the gastrocnemius muscle of these mice, we confirmed the mRNA levels of the incorporated hTFAM gene, which were more than twice as high in TFAM Tg/Tg mice than in TFAM Tg mice ( Fig 1F ).

Discussion

In the present study, we have observed that transgenic mice expressing hTFAM, especially homozygous mice, have a unique phenotype, small and thin but with a progressive lifespan (Fig 1A–D). Because hTFAM expression is regulated under the β-actin promoter, we proceeded to analyze skeletal muscle, which is thought to be highly affected by TFAM enhancement. In our observations, the mtDNA-encoded gene and protein expression of respiratory chain complexes 1, 3, and 4 were decreased, especially in Tg/Tg. Our findings on respiratory chain complex expression on TFAM overexpression varied by tissue type. Ikeda et al reported decreased mtDNA-encoded genes in the left ventricle and aorta of TFAM-overexpressing mice (Ikeda et al, 2015), whereas Matsushima et al reported that TFAM overexpression tends to cause transcriptional repression in Drosophila Schneider cells (Matsushima et al, 2010). Recent reports have also shown that very high TFAM expression in mice suppresses mtDNA transcription (Bonekamp et al, 2021). In our observations here, TFAM overexpression may cause overpacking of the mtDNA and/or D-loops, as there is a more distinct decrease in Tg/Tg (Ohgaki et al, 2007). Subsequent down-regulation of these mitochondrial genes/proteins in Tg/Tg mice could be a source of stress signals. It is also undeniable that the excess of hTFAM as a protein may functionally compete with mouse TFAM and impair the original function of mouse TFAM. In such a case, however, mtDNA-derived mRNA would be uniformly affected, but this was not the case (Fig 1G).

In the comprehensive gene analysis using microarrays, genes involved in stress signaling were selected as the focus for enrichment analysis of genes with differential expression targeted by transcription factors (Fig 2A–C). C/EBP-γ, which forms heterodimers with ATF4 and regulates transcription, is reported to be involved in specific stress responses (Brearley-Sholto et al, 2021; Renfro et al, 2022) and has attracted attention as an autophagy regulator in amino acid starvation (Kim et al, 2022). In neural tissue, mitochondrial disruption has also been reported to activate an adaptive program known as the ISR (Yagi et al, 2017). The ISR causes reprogramming of global protein synthesis and triggers translation of specific mRNAs, such as Atf4 (Pakos-Zebrucka et al, 2016; Sasaki et al, 2020; Jiang et al, 2022). The overexpression of ATF4 in mouse skeletal muscle results in muscle fiber atrophy, and ATF4 increases the expression of downstream muscle atrophy–related genes (Ebert et al, 2010, 2012). In the present study, the qRT–PCR results also showed an increased expression of Atf4 in Tg/Tg mice. It is possible that stress-induced ATF4 acts directly on muscle atrophy. Genes targeted by DDIT3/CHOP, ATF4, FGF21, GDF15, and SESTRIN2 were increased in Tg/Tg mice, which is also representative of the mitochondrial stress response. The mitochondrial stress response is a biphasic hormesis, also termed mitohormesis (Yun & Finkel, 2014). Mild mitochondrial stress stimulates cytoprotective adaptations, such as the induction of responses in the nucleus and various cytoplasmic proteostasis maintenance pathways (D’Amico et al, 2017), whereas severe mitochondrial stress is detrimental. In recent years, mitohormesis has been attracting attention as a necessary component of lifespan extension (Owusu-Ansah et al, 2013; Burtscher et al, 2023). Systemic mitokines are thought to be one of the factors responsible for the observed lifespan progression (Burtscher et al, 2023), and herein, we observed very large increases in Fgf21 and Gdf15 gene expression in Tg/Tg mice. Induction of Fgf21 can produce metabolic responses in various organs, including increased browning of white adipose tissue (Kim et al, 2013), and Fgf21 and Gdf15 have differentially beneficial systemic consequences for mitochondrial stress responses (Kang et al, 2021). Although mitochondrial stress is present in this study, and an ISR is occurring, there may also be the possibility of proteotoxic stress resulting from the overexpression of foreign proteins.

The framework of this study was phenotypic analysis by proteomics and metabolomics. The iMPAQT results clearly reflect the differences between the three types of skeletal muscle, whereas the metabolomics showed high individual variability. Because metabolites reflect immediate conditions, tissues that are in a constant state of activity, such as skeletal muscle, are difficult to analyze. The iMPAQT results clearly show that the fatty acid and BCAA degradation pathways are enhanced in Tg/Tg mice, and the decline of Tg/Tg at the end of glycolysis is an interpretation recognized from the metabolomic results.

TFAM Tg/Tg mice are phenotypically small and thin, which appears to be closely related to mitochondrial stress and reductions in mitochondrial proteins. If less ATP is produced in Tg/Tg mice than in WT, the smaller body size may be an adaptive strategy that can work more efficiently and expend less energy, contributing to energy conservation.

The observed enhancement of fatty acid degradation in Tg/Tg skeletal muscle may be an example of mitohormesis, and we believe that a specific enhancement of mitochondrial function occurs. As an example, Echs1 deficiency is thought to cause OXPHOS reduction (Haack et al, 2015; Sharpe & McKenzie, 2018), but in contrast to this, we observed high ECHS1 expression in Tg/Tg. In general, moderate exercise uses fat as an energy source (Houten & Wanders, 2010; Muscella et al, 2020), and the relationship to lifespan progression is interesting. Fujii et al reported that respiratory exchange ratios were significantly lower in Tg/Tg mice under high-fat diet conditions (Fujii et al, 2022), consistent with accelerated fatty acid degradation.

Most amino acids of dietary origin are metabolized in the liver; however, BCAAs are often metabolized in tissues such as skeletal muscle (Blair et al, 2021). Thus, BCAAs are the only essential amino acids that provide a source of energy in muscles. In our proteomic analysis, we observed a very large up-regulation of Bckdha in Tg/Tg mice. Mice lacking BDK, an inactivator of BCKDH (BDK-KO mice), have been reported (Joshi et al, 2006). These mice show increased BCAA degradation, and their phenotype closely resembles that of our TFAM Tg/Tg mice, with smaller bodies and reduced mass of skeletal muscle and other organs (Joshi et al, 2006). The BCAA degradation pathway is activated throughout Tg/Tg mice in this study, which may be the key to the acquisition of the small body size. Amino acid starvation signals are said to up-regulate FGF21 expression in skeletal muscle and systemically promote fatty acid oxidation (Guridi et al, 2015; Shimizu et al, 2015). As a result of constant BCAA degradation activity, emaciated skeletal muscle may also exhibit amino acid starvation. The overexpression of FGF21 observed in Tg/Tg skeletal muscle may be due in part to these boosting effects.

The acetyl-CoA generated from the fatty acid and BCAA degradation that is activated in Tg/Tg mice may enter the TCA cycle and drive it permanently. This would seem to selectively inhibit the formation of acetyl-CoA from glucose in Tg/Tg mice, supported by the fact that all metabolites, from 2,3-bisphosphoglycerate to pyruvate, are reduced in Tg/Tg mice. We hypothesize that down-regulation of the glycolytic system would also be supported by a decrease in phosphocreatine, an instantaneous energy backup compound. This would be the full extent of the metabolic shift in the skeletal muscle of the Tg/Tg mice, which is consistent with the phenotype of a lean, small stature.

In this study, mice with stressed skeletal muscle mitochondria were observed to acquire a phenotype that is not pathological, but rather healthy, with progression of the lifespan. The key factors for this lifespan progression are newly identified herein as mitohormesis and a small body size because of increased fatty acid and BCAA degradation. Because the TFAM Tg/Tg mouse is a whole-body transgenic mouse, the extent to which the skeletal muscle phenotype observed in this study contributes to the lifespan-extending effect should be clarified in future studies. On the contrary, there is also the possibility of other biological mechanisms that can lead to this phenotype (e.g., autophagy changes promote the effect because of the accumulation of OXPHOS proteins), which needs to be verified. Recently, it has been reported that BCAA restriction in mice improves metabolic health and contributes to lifespan progression (Richardson et al, 2021; Trautman et al, 2022). The results of this study will provide clues regarding a healthy lifespan in the future.