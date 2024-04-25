Lineage-specific changes in mitochondrial properties during neural stem cell differentiation

(A, B) Quantification of the ATP content in (A) 24, 96, and 96 h + 3 d controls and (B) sorted cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test for the comparison of the controls and one-way ANOVA followed by Fisher’s least significant difference test for the comparison of the sorted cells).

No significant differences were observed in the ATP content levels when comparing all control conditions ( Fig 7A ). Importantly, the fact that the ATP content is similar between the 96 h and the 96 h + 3 d ( Fig 7A ) and because the 96 h + 4 d presents a significantly higher ATP-linked to respiration ( Fig 5D ) suggests that at 96 h + 3 d, there could be a higher rate of ATP consumption or that at 96 h, there could be a higher rate of ATP production by other pathways. Interestingly, although no differences were observed in the ATP-linked respiration in the sorted cells ( Fig 6D ), we observe that astrocytes present a significantly higher ATP content (astrocytes: 3.488 ± 1.042 μM/μg protein, oligodendrocytes: 0.9669 ± 0.3219 μM/μg protein, neurons: 0.4758 ± 0.2264 μM/μg protein, n = 4, P < 0.01 and P < 0.001) ( Fig 7B ). Overall, the data of the ATP content together with the ATP-linked respiration give new insights about the ATP consumption and the ATP production by other pathway in some conditions.

To assess if the changes observed upon ATP-linked production ( Fig 5D ) in 96 h + 4 d control comparing with the 96 h were reflected in total ATP content, the levels of ATP were assessed in the 24, 96, and 96 h + 3 d controls and in the sorted cells (astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and neurons).

(A, B, C, D, E, F, G) Energy map, (B) quantification of basal respiration, (C) ATP-linked respiration, (D) proton leak upon response to oligomycin, (E) maximal and (F) spare respiration upon response to FCCP, and (G) non-mitochondrial respiration upon response to rotenone and antimycin A. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, one-way ANOVA followed by Fisher’s least significant difference test).

We then assessed the energy map of the sorted astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and neurons ( Fig 6A ), showing that the neurons are more aerobic when exposed to stress condition in comparison with glial cells that present a more glycolytic profile. In addition, neurons present significantly lower levels of basal respiration (astrocytes: 74.65% ± 1.616%, oligodendrocytes: 75.03% ± 2.347%, and neurons: 61.41% ± 4.538%, n = 4–9, P < 0.01) ( Figs 6B and S7A ) and proton leak (astrocytes: 25.35% ± 1.541%, oligodendrocytes: 24.49% ± 2.295%, and neurons: 15.05% ± 1.474%, n = 4–9, P < 0.01) ( Fig 6D ) in comparison with the glial cells. In addition to this, ATP-linked respiration did not change among the different cell types ( Fig 6C ). Neurons present a significantly higher maximal respiration in comparison with glial cells (astrocytes: 143.50% ± 6.526%, oligodendrocytes: 117.60% ± 9.755%, neurons: 184.80% ± 24.83%, n = 4–9; P < 0.05 and P < 0.01) ( Figs 6E and S7B ) and a significantly higher spare respiration in comparison with both astrocytes and oligodendrocytes (astrocytes: 68.82% ± 6.359%, oligodendrocytes: 42.61% ± 10.30%, neurons: 123.8% ± 26.31%, n = 4–9, P < 0.01 and P < 0.001) ( Figs 6F and S7B ), which suggests that cells that commit to the neuronal lineage present higher energy flexibility. Finally, significant differences were observed in non-mitochondrial respiration between neurons and glial cells ( Fig 6G ). Concluding, neurons are the most energetically flexible cells despite having the lowest basal respiration among the differentiated cells from the SVZ-derived NSCs.

(A, B, C, D, E, F, G) Energy map, (B) quantification of basal respiration, (C) ATP-linked respiration, (D) proton leak upon response to oligomycin, (E) maximal and (F) spare respiration upon response to FCCP, and (G) non-mitochondrial respiration upon response to rotenone and antimycin A. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05, one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test).

Because mitochondrial dynamics and morphology are to a certain extent linked to mitochondrial bioenergetics, the dissimilarities observed in the different fates derived from NSCs might be because of differences in the bioenergetic profile. Therefore, respiratory assays were performed in control cells at different differentiation time-points (24, 96, and 96 h + 4 d in low EGF/FGF-2 medium). The extracellular acidification rate, a proxy for glycolysis, and the oxygen consumption rate (OCR) mediated by mitochondrial respiration were assessed by using the Mito Stress setup ( Faria-Pereira et al, 2022 ). The energy map ( Fig 5A ) revealed that under stressed conditions (upon FCCP injection), these three controls do not present major changes. Nevertheless, we then evaluated the mitochondrial respiration rates ( Fig S6A and B ). No changes were observed in all the parameters ( Fig 5B, D–G ), with the exception of the ATP-linked respiration where a significant increase with differentiation and cell maturation from the 96 h to the 96 h + 4 d time-points (96 h: 66.30% ± 5.239% and 96 h + 4 d: 77.19% ± 2.925%, n = 6–7, P < 0.05) was observed ( Fig 5C ). Overall, these data suggest that throughout NSC differentiation, particularly at the later time-points, there was a more pronounced reduction in the % of OCR when mitochondrial ATP production was inhibited.

(A) Illustrative image showing the color-coded morphological parameters evaluated. (B, C, D, E, F) Quantitative analysis of mitochondrial individuals (B), mitochondrial networks (C), number of branches per network (D), mitochondrial length (rods and branches) (E), and mitochondrial area (F), in the different neural lineages. Data are normalized by the cytoplasmic area. Data are represented as box plots, showing the median with interquartile range, maximum and minimum values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Student’s test (oligodendrocyte precursor cells, immature and mature neurons), one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test (astrocytes), and Mann–Whitney test (oligodendrocytes). N = 40/40/40 and n = 6/7/13 (left to right on astrocytes’ plot); N = 40/40/43/45 and n = 6/9/12/22 (left to right on neurons’ plot); N = 40/40 and n = 5/7 (left to right on oligodendrocyte precursor cells’ plot); N = 36/4/26/14 and n = 33/4/26/13 (left to right on oligodendrocytes’ plot). N represents the number of biological replicates, and n corresponds to the number of ROIs analyzed.

(A) Representative confocal digital images of mitochondrial morphology (HSP60) in NSCs (SOX2+) from subventricular zone. Scale bar: 30 μm. (B, C, D, E) Quantitative analysis of mitochondrial individuals (B), mitochondrial networks (C), number of branches per network (D), and mitochondrial length (rods and branches) (E), in the NSCs. Data are represented as box plots, showing the median with interquartile range, maximum and minimum values (*P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, Student’s test). N = 40/40 and n = 6/6 (left to right on NSCs’ plot). N represents the number of biological replicates, and n corresponds to the number of ROIs analyzed.

(A) Representative immunoblots depict the immunoreactive bands of all the proteins at DIV0, DIV2, DIV4, and DIV7 (left to right). (B) Analysis of HSP60 protein levels with neural stem cell differentiation at P0-2. (n = 4–5). (C, D, E, F, G) Quantitative analysis of Mfn1 (C), Mfn2 (D), OPA1 full-length form (E), OPA1 cleaved form (F), and DRP1 (G) normalized by HSP60 protein levels. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test).

To determine whether these differences observed in the protein levels of mitochondrial fusion–related proteins were dependent on alterations in mitochondrial mass during NSC differentiation, the mitochondrial mass was assessed by quantifying HSP60 protein levels, a mitochondrial matrix protein ( Green & Kroemer, 2004 ). As HSP60 levels have no major change along cell differentiation ( Figs 3 and S9 ), Mfn1/2 and OPA1 protein levels were normalized to HSP60. Notably, a significant increase in Mfn1 protein levels was observed in SVZ cells only at DIV7 (2.287 ± 0.3801, n = 4–5, P < 0.05) ( Fig 3C ). In respect to Mfn2 levels, the significant alterations were maintained (DIV2: 1.230 ± 0.1821, DIV7: 3.724 ± 1.161, n = 4–5, P < 0.05) ( Fig 3D ). No significant changes were observed in the OPA1 full-length and cleaved form ( Fig 3E and F ). Regarding DRP1, the fission-related protein continued to significantly decrease with cell differentiation reaching 25.10% ± 10.91% of the initial levels (DIV7: 0.2510 ± 0.1091, n = 4–5, P < 0.0001) ( Fig 3G ). Overall, our results suggest a role for mitochondrial fusion/fission machinery in SVZ-derived NSC differentiation.

(A, B) AMPKα (A) and AMPKβ1 (B) activities are represented as the ratio of p-AMPKα to total AMPKα (p-AMPKα/total AMPKα) and p-AMPKβ1 to total AMPKβ1 (p-AMPKβ1/total AMPKβ1), respectively, during subventricular zone–derived neural stem cell differentiation. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test).

(A, B) Representative immunoblots depict the immunoreactive bands of AMPKα, AMPKβ1, and AMPKβ2 (A) and p-AMPKα, p-AMPKβ1, and mTOR (B) at DIV0, DIV2, DIV4, and DIV7 (left to right). (C, D, E, F, G, H) Quantitative analysis of AMPKα (C), p-AMPKα (D), AMPKβ1 (E), p-AMPKβ1 (F), AMPKβ2 (G), and mTOR (H) protein levels normalized to GAPDH during subventricular zone–derived neural stem cell differentiation. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test).

(A) Representative immunoblots depict the immunoreactive bands of PGC1α, TFAM, and GAPDH (loading control) proteins at DIV0, DIV2, DIV4, and DIV7 (left to right). (B, C) Quantitative analysis of PGC1α (B) and TFAM (C) protein levels normalized to GAPDH with differentiation of subventricular zone–derived neural stem cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM (one-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test).

To investigate whether mitochondrial biogenesis is altered with postnatal NSC differentiation, we assessed the protein levels of the master regulators of this process: peroxisome proliferator–activated receptor-γ coactivator 1α (PGC1α) and the mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM). Once PGC1α is activated, this protein interacts with the nuclear respiration factors 1 and 2 (NRF-1 and NRF-2), leading to the expression of many mitochondrial genes and proteins that are needed for mitochondrial DNA replication and transcription, such as TFAM ( Wu et al, 1999 ). Immunoblot analysis revealed no significant alteration in the protein levels of PGC1α ( Figs 1A and B and S8A and B ) and TFAM ( Figs 1A and C and S8A and B ) along NSC differentiation (DIV0, DIV2, DIV4, and DIV7). Therefore, our data suggest that mitochondrial biogenesis might not have an impact in SVZ-derived NSC differentiation.

The neurosphere assay, which was previously characterized by our group ( Soares et al, 2020 ), is an appropriate model to evaluate the postnatal NSC fate as both stemness and multipotency properties of these cells can be determined in a heterogenic microenvironment that mimics the neurogenic regions. Notably, this model allows the simultaneous evaluation of postnatal differentiation into neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes ( Weiss et al, 1996 ). To evaluate mitochondrial properties with NSC differentiation, NSCs were isolated from the SVZ. To guarantee a high yield of NSC population, we performed two passages, obtaining tertiary neurospheres. The cells within the neurospheres exhibit both stemness and proliferative capacity ( Soares et al, 2020 ). SVZ neurospheres when plated under differentiative conditions (with the removal of growth factors from the medium) give rise to neuronal, oligodendroglial, and astroglial cells as shown in our previous work ( Soares et al, 2020 ). In fact, throughout differentiation besides astrocytes, immature cells such as NSCs (SOX2+ cells), immature neurons (DCX+ cells), and oligodendrocyte precursor cells (OPCs) (PDGFRa+/NG2+ cells) are highly present at DIV2, whereas at DIV7, mature neurons (NeuN+ cells) and myelinating oligodendrocytes (MBP+ cells) are more expressed.

This work will certainly provide valuable new insights into molecular pathways that are unique for NSC fate and potentially unveil the importance of mitochondrial function in these processes. Notably, these data are groundwork to drive neural fate decision by modulating mitochondrial intrinsic properties and further explore the applicability of putative engineered NSCs in neural loss–associated disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

In this study, we also characterized the role of mitochondrial dynamics in postnatal NSC fate decision by evaluating the mitochondrial network in each cell type. We show that both NSCs and cell lineage differentiated from NSCs displayed distinct mitochondrial morphology, further suggesting that alterations in the mitochondrial dynamics impact differently on NSC commitment into the three lineages. Interestingly, in MBP+ cells, mitochondrial number, individuals, and networks decreased with a subsequent reduction in mitochondrial area with oligodendroglial maturation. Despite the limited findings of the mitochondrial phenotype in oligodendroglial cells, mitochondrial function reveals to be required for proper oligodendrocyte differentiation and myelination ( Schoenfeld et al, 2010 ; Rinholm et al, 2016 ). In fact, mitochondrial morphology genes were induced as a consequence of oligodendroglial differentiation ( Schoenfeld et al, 2010 ). This suggests that differentiated oligodendrocytes required altered mitochondrial morphology. Curiously, the number of mitochondria was higher in neurons when compared with more mature oligodendrocytes, which is in accordance with previous studies ( Chang et al, 2006 ; MacAskill & Kittler, 2010 ). Although studies have shown that mitochondrial length is higher in astrocytes and neurons (neuronal dendrites and axons) than in oligodendrocytes ( Rintoul et al, 2003 ; Chang et al, 2006 ; Jackson et al, 2014 ), in our work, the overall mitochondrial length was highly similar among the three lineage differentiated cells. Importantly, in contrast with the mentioned studies, in our cultures, the astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and neurons are obtained from the differentiation of postnatal NSCs.

In our study, protein profiles of key regulators involved in mitochondrial biogenesis were assessed along SVZ-derived NSC differentiation. Unexpectedly, no significant alterations were found in PGC1α and TFAM protein levels. Simultaneously, overall AMPK and mTOR protein levels were also unchanged. Overall, these results suggest that mitochondrial biogenesis is not a major player in SVZ-derived NSC differentiation.

NSCs are valuable therapeutic targets, holding the capability to rebuild and restore tissue in the adult brain through the formation of new neural cells ( Reynolds & Weiss, 1992 ; Gage et al, 1998 ; Obernier & Alvarez-Buylla, 2019 ). Here, we provide important evidence about the role of mitochondrial dynamics and metabolism toward postnatal mouse NSC commitment into a specific lineage, opening the avenue to potential approaches that impose NSC fate by modulating mitochondrial properties.

Materials and Methods

Animals Mice were obtained from the iMM|JLA Rodent Facility (Lisbon, Portugal), where they were housed in a temperature-controlled room at 20–24°C. All the procedures were approved by the Portuguese National Authority for Animal Health (DGAV) and by the institute’s animals’ well-being office (ORBEA-iMM). This study was carried out in compliance with the ARRIVE guidelines (Percie du Sert et al, 2020). All experiments were performed in accordance with the European Community (86/609/EEC; 2010/63/EU; 2012/707/EU) and Portuguese (DL113/2013) legislation for the protection of animals used for scientific purposes.

In vitro cultures SVZ NSCs were obtained from early postnatal (P1-3) C57BL/6 mice. This model is appropriate to mimic the physiological context of the postnatal NSC differentiation. Neurosphere culture was performed as previously described (Soares et al, 2020). SVZ were seeded at a density of 2 × 104 cells/ml in serum-free medium (SFM) composed by DMEM/F12 + GlutaMAX-I supplemented with 100 U/ml penicillin and 100 μg/ml streptomycin, 1% B27, 10 ng/ml EGF, and 5 ng/ml bFGF (proliferation conditions) for 6–8 and 10–12 d, respectively. When most of the SVZ neurospheres have a diameter 150–200 μm, two passages were performed to obtain higher yields of NSCs, as described (Soares et al, 2020). SVZ neurospheres were plated (at a density of ∼60 neurospheres per well) onto glass coverslips coated with 100 μg/ml PDL in 24-well plates. For immunoblotting analysis, SVZ neurospheres (at a density of ∼480 neurospheres per well) were plated in coated six-well plates. The neurospheres were maintained in SFM devoid of growth factors (differentiation conditions). After 24 h, the medium was replaced with fresh SFM devoid of growth factors and at 4 and 10 d in vitro (DIV4 and 10), half of the medium was renewed. The SVZ-derived NSCs were allowed to develop for a maximum of 14 d (DIV14).

Immunoblot Western blot analysis was performed to assess levels of proteins involved in mitochondrial dynamics and biogenesis during SVZ-derived NSC differentiation. SVZ neurospheres at P2 were plated and allowed to develop for 0, 2, 4, and 7 d in differentiation conditions. Cells were lysed with the lysis buffer composed by 1 mM EGTA, 250 mM sucrose, 5 mM Tris–HCl, and 1% Triton X-100, pH 7.4, supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors. Protein concentration was measured by the Bradford method accordingly to the manufacturer’s specifications. 10–30 µm of proteins were separated by SDS–PAGE on 4–15% polyacrylamide gels (Bio-Rad) and electrophoretically transferred into a 0.2-μm nitrocellulose membranes. Membranes were blocked with 5% milk powder or 5% BSA in Tris-buffered saline with 0.1% Tween-20 for 1 h at RT. Incubations with the primary antibodies against proteins involved in mitochondrial dynamics were performed overnight at 4°C (Table 1). Secondary antibodies conjugated with the horseradish peroxidase enzyme were used and detected by the ECL chemiluminescent luminol substrate (Amersham) and imaged on the Amersham 680 equipment. To determine the AMPK activity, a ratio between the activated and total forms was calculated. GAPDH was chosen as a loading control because no changes were observed during NSC differentiation, as supported by other reports (Agostini et al, 2016; Zheng et al, 2016; Isaksen et al, 2020). HSP60 was also used as a loading control to normalize for the mitochondrial mass. In the analysis, protein levels were normalized to DIV0. Protein levels of PGC1α, TFAM, HSP60, Mfn1, Mfn2, OPA1, and DRP1, which are not represented as fold changes relative to DIV0, are shown in Figs S8 and S9. Table 1. List of materials. Figure S8. Protein levels of PGC1α and mitochondrial transcription factor A (TFAM) in all biological replicates. (A) Imunoblots depict the immunoreactive bands of PGC1α, TFAM, and GAPDH proteins at DIV0, DIV2, DIV4, and DIV7 (left to right) in all biological replicates (N). (B) Quantitative analysis of PGC1α and TFAM protein levels normalized to GAPDH with differentiation of subventricular zone–derived neural stem cells. Figure S9. Protein levels of HSP60, Mfn1, Mfn2, OPA1, and DRP1 in all biological replicates. (A, C) Immunoblots depict the immunoreactive bands of HSP60, Mfn1, Mfn2 (A), OPA1, DRP1 (C), and GAPDH proteins at DIV0, DIV2, DIV4, and DIV7 (left to right) in all biological replicates (N). (B, D) Quantitative analysis of HSP60, Mfn1, Mfn2 (B), OPA1, and DRP1 (D) protein levels normalized to GAPDH with differentiation of subventricular zone–derived neural stem cells.

Morphometric analysis SVZ neurospheres were plated at a density of 60 neurospheres per well onto coated glass coverslip in 24-well plates. To evaluate the mitochondrial network in the different cell types, cells at DIV0, 2, 4, 7, and 14 were fixed with 4% PFA in PBS. Afterward, they were permeabilized and blocked with 0.5% Triton X-100 and 3% BSA in PBS. Cells were then incubated with primary antibodies (anti-SOX2, anti-GFAP, anti-DCX, anti-αtau, anti-NG2/anti-PDGFRα, and anti-MBP to identify NSCs, astrocytes, immature neurons, mature neurons, OPCs, and oligodendrocytes, respectively) diluted in PBS with 0.1% Triton X-100 and 0.3% BSA (wt/vol), overnight at 4°C, and then with the corresponding secondary antibodies in PBS for 2 h at RT (Table 1). Nuclei were stained with 1 μg/ml DAPI in PBS, followed by mounting with Mowiol fluorescent medium. Importantly, in addition to the differentiation process, in oligodendrocytes, the analysis was also performed accordingly to the maturation stage because of the clearly observed differences in the mitochondrial structure between less and more mature oligodendrocytes. The distinction between the two types of maturation stages was based on the complexity of the oligodendrocyte branches. Less mature oligodendrocytes presented poorly branched processes, whereas more mature oligodendrocytes presented complex branched processes. Mitochondrial network was identified through HSP60 staining. Importantly, the choice of the DIVs was based on the higher abundance of each cell type in culture. The fluorescence images were photographed on a ZEISS Cell Observer Spinning Disk confocal equipped with the ZEN software, using a 63x objective. The neural cells were manually selected and then the morphometric analysis was performed on the mitochondria channel. For that, the Mitochondrial Network Analysis (MiNA) ImageJ macro (Valente et al, 2017) that is based on the existing ImageJ plug-in Skeleton was used to evaluate the mitochondria morphology. To obtain a sharper image with high contrast and minimal noise, the “unsharp mask,” CLAHE, and median filters were applied together with the kernel convolution. In differentiated cells, the values obtained were normalized to the cytoplasmic area. A minimum of 40 cells were acquired per condition.

Magnetic-activated cell sorting of differentiated cells SVZ tertiary neurospheres were collected and dissociated using the NeuroCult Chemical Dissociation Kit, as previously described. Cells were then plated in coated dishes with 100 μg/ml PDL, in SFM supplemented with 5 ng/ml EGF and 2.5 ng/ml FGF-2 (low EGF/FGF-2) at a density of 1 × 105 cells/cm2. At 96 h of plating, differentiated cells were sorted by magnetic-activated cell sorting. For that, anti-ACSA-2 MicroBeads were used to sort astrocytes followed by incubation with anti-O4 MicroBeads to obtain oligodendrocytes. Finally, neurons were isolated from the ACSA-2-/O4- fraction by depletion of the magnetically labeled cells using the Neuron Isolation Kit. Then, ATP assay and respiratory assays were performed in the sorted cells 96 h + 3 d (day 7) and 96 h + 4 d (day 8), respectively. In addition, cells plated only 24 h in low EGF/FGF-2 medium were used as a control population abundant in NSCs. Moreover, cells plated for 96 h in low EGF/FGF-2 medium was also used as a control condition representing the heterogenous population presented before the magnetic separation. In both controls, cells were plated for ATP and respiratory assays. Moreover, to mimic the technical procedures to which the sorted cells were subjected, after the dissociation of tertiary neurospheres, single cells were also plated for 96 h + 3 d (day 7) in low EGF/FGF-2 medium to perform ATP assays and for 96 h + 4 d (day 8) to do respiratory assays.

Respiratory assays Mitochondrial respiration was evaluated by measuring the OCRs performing the Mito Stress protocol. This experiment was performed in the Seahorse Extracellular Flux (XF) 24 Analyzer (Seahorse Bioscience Agilent). The 24, 96, and 96 h + 4 d CTRs were plated onto 24-well Seahorse plates at the densities of 5 × 104, 1 × 104, and 5 × 104 cells/well, respectively. Regarding the sorted cells, astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and neurons were seeded at the densities of 1 × 105, 1 × 105, and 5 × 105 cells/well, respectively. The low EGF/FGF-2 medium was replaced by the XF base medium supplemented with 10 mM glucose, 2 mM L-glutamine, and 1 mM sodium pyruvate, pH 7.4. After measurements of resting respiration, cells were treated sequentially with oligomycin (2.5 μM for controls and 1.5 µM for sorted cells) to measure the nonphosphorylating OCR, two injections of FCCP (first injection: 2.5 μM for the 24-h control and 2 μM for the remaining conditions; second injection: 0.5 μM for all the conditions) to get the maximal OCR, and antimycin A and rotenone (1 μM) to measure the extramitochondrial OCR. Each measurement was taken over a 3-min interval followed by 3 min of mixing and 2 min of incubation. Three measurements were taken for the resting OCR: after oligomycin treatment, after FCCP, and after antimycin A/rotenone treatment. OCR levels were normalized to protein levels. Protein concentration of the samples was determined using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit as described by the manufacturer. Importantly, the %OCR was calculated by normalizing the raw OCR values (normalized only by protein) to the first measured point, and then the obtained values were multiplied by 100 to express them as a percentage. This normalization is crucial to eliminate the inherent basal respiration variability within each replicate.

ATP content determination To determine ATP content, a luciferase-based luminescent ATP determination assay was used according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Abcam). All ATP content levels were normalized to protein levels.