‘Climate Smart’ Communities Certified During Earth Week

During Earth Week, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the latest round of communities to achieve certification as part of New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program, which supports local efforts to meet the economic, social, and environmental challenges posed by climate change. The latest round of certification awards marks the 10-year anniversary of the certification program and includes 15 local governments taking action to mitigate and adapt to climate change, including four that have achieved the highest level of certification as part of the program.

“New York State cannot tackle the climate crisis on its own, and we applaud these local communities for standing with us and taking action to reduce emissions, protect local residents, and create the green jobs of the future,” Governor Hochul said. “We must leave the earth better than it was when we inherited it, and programs like this ensure we continue to build a safe and healthy New York for future generations."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) also announced the next round of DEC’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program, which makes available $750,000 to municipalities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission light- and medium-duty fleet vehicles. These zero-emission vehicles will help New York State achieve the greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements as part of the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act).

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York’s newest Climate Smart Communities are demonstrating a commitment to climate action that will help achieve the State’s ambitious climate goals. By achieving certification as a Climate Smart Community, municipalities are saving energy, promoting sustainability, increasing zero-emission transportation, and reducing pollution. These communities are critical partners supporting Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions and advance an equitable transition to a clean, green future, and DEC looks forward to continuing to work with our partners in local governments across the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to work with the Department of Environmental Conservation to support Climate Smart Communities that shine a light on how local action can reduce emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Many of these municipalities have also embraced clean energy and energy efficiency measures to become Clean Energy Communities, demonstrating that they are at the forefront of harnessing the latest technologies to build a healthier, more sustainable future for residents."

To achieve Climate Smart Community certification, local governments accumulate points for planning and implementing actions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve community resilience in the face of worsening impacts of climate change. As part of this announcement, four municipalities were certified or recertified at the silver level, the highest level of achievement available under the program. Eleven communities successfully met the criteria to be newly recognized or recertified as leaders at the bronze level of certification.

Silver Certified Climate Smart Communities

The town of New Lebanon in Columbia County, village of Dobbs Ferry in Westchester County, and Schenectady County all ascended to the silver level this round. Tompkins County was recertified silver after initially achieving silver status last

year.

Some municipalities have also received funding through various grants, including the DEC Climate Smart Communities grant program. Established in 2016, the grant program supports local governments in completing certification actions and implementing projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

For instance, in 2017, silver-certified Dobbs Ferry received nearly $307,000 from DEC to renovate the village-owned Embassy Center facility to serve as a cooling and heating station and charging center. The center has emergency backup power to provide air conditioning or heat as well as charging stations during an extended power outage. In 2016, silver-certified Tompkins County was awarded $355,000 for its solid waste department to establish a centralized transfer station to accept food scraps at its existing recycling and solid waste center.

In addition, as part of the DEC Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Program, which offers rebates to municipalities to add zero-emission vehicles to their fleets and grants to install electric vehicle charging stations for public use, silver-certified Schenectady County was provided a $15,000 rebate for two battery electric vehicles in 2022, and silver-certified New Lebanon received a $16,000 grant award for two Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations in 2017.

Bronze Certified Climate Smart Communities

New and recertified bronze Climate Smart Communities include:

Capital Region

Town of Copake, Columbia County

Hudson Valley

Village of Bronxville, Westchester County

Town of Mamaroneck, Westchester County (recertified)

Village of Mamaroneck, Westchester County (recertified)

Village of Nyack, Rockland County (recertified)

Town of Ossining, Westchester County

City of Rye, Westchester County

Town of Saugerties, Ulster County (recertified)

Long Island

Village of Sag Harbor, Suffolk County

Western New York

Town of Evans, Erie County

Town of Porter, Niagara County

For a full list of actions completed by these and other certified Climate Smart Communities, visit the online certification reports found on the Climate Smart Communities website.

New York Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, "Climate Smart Communities and the Municipal Zero-Emission Rebate are crucial programs for empowering local governments to take decisive action against climate change and to lead the transition toward a greener future. The new funding announced today will equip counties with the resources necessary to innovate and implement strategies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster economic growth and resilience. We commend Governor Hochul and our state and local leaders for their commitment to protecting the environment and advancing sustainability."

Association of Towns of the State of New York Executive Director Gerry Geist said, “The Climate Smart Communities Program is another example of local governments working hand-and-hand with the state to achieve shared goals. We’re proud that so many of our member towns around the state have taken a leadership role in this initiative, and it is further proof that what local governments can accomplish for their communities.”

New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, "As part of NYCOM’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we are pleased to support New York State's Climate Smart Communities Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Rebate Program. This initiative empowers cities and villages to turn their environmental goals into action. By incentivizing the adoption of municipal electric vehicles, we are making a major stride toward reducing emissions, enhancing air quality, and building more sustainable municipal fleets."

Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicles Rebate Program

A total of $750,000 is available from DEC for municipalities to apply for funding on a first-come, first-served basis starting April 25, 2024. DEC is accepting applications on a rolling basis through Sept. 27, 2024, or until funds are exhausted, whichever occurs first. Rebates are available to municipalities across the State that purchase or lease for a minimum of 36 months an eligible vehicle placed into municipal service at a dealership in New York State between Sept. 30, 2022, and Sept. 27, 2024. All electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are eligible for rebates.

More details can be found in the Request for Applications (RFA) posted on the DEC website. Applications are available through the New York State Statewide Financial System Grants Management System here.

The DEC Municipal ZEV Rebate Program continues to support municipal efforts to mitigate climate change. Of the funding awarded to date, $1.2 million went to municipalities that contain disadvantaged communities, as identified by the Climate Justice Working Group’s final criteria. Under the Climate Act, New York is required to direct at least 35 percent with a goal of 40 percent of the benefits of investments on clean energy and energy efficiency programs go toward disadvantaged communities. Since its inception in 2016, the ZEV Rebate Program has awarded a total of more than $1.5 million toward the purchase or lease of 114 plug-in hybrid vehicles and 182 all-electric vehicles.

Funding for the Municipal ZEV Rebate Program is provided through the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). The $400 million EPF supports climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, improves agricultural resources to promote sustainable agriculture, protects water sources, advances conservation efforts, and provides recreational opportunities for New Yorkers.

More information about DEC’s Municipal ZEV Rebate Program, as well as Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Grants, is available on DEC’s website. For questions regarding the program, email [email protected] or call DEC’s Office of Climate Change at 518-402-8448.

NYSERDA and DEC are working together to support towns, cities, villages, and county governments in New York State that play a vital role in achieving the State’s clean energy and climate goals. Local governments’ achievement of Climate Smart Communities certification is supported through NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards community leadership by providing technical resources, tools, and financial support for the completion of clean energy projects. Of the 15 certified Climate Smart Communities being recognized today, all have been designated as Clean Energy Communities.

This year, the Climate Smart Communities certification program celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Launched in 2014, the certification program recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of communities taking climate action. Each certification is valid for five years. There are now 140 total certified Climate Smart Communities in New York State, 13 silver and 127 bronze. To be certified, communities must demonstrate an active climate change task force that includes residents and municipal representatives. Most certified communities completed greenhouse gas inventories that calculate emissions at the local level and help local leaders identify how best to help New York State meet its ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

Established in 2009, the interagency Climate Smart Communities program provides guidance and technical support to local governments to take locally driven climate action. The first step to becoming a Climate Smart Community is to register by pledging to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change. To date, 412 local governments representing more than 9.5 million New Yorkers adopted the Climate Smart Communities pledge.

Climate Smart Communities Coordinators

In 2022, DEC announced the Climate Smart Communities Coordinators initiative. The program brings together regional partners across the state to serve as technical support providers and strategic planners to guide local governments in the development of successful local climate action initiatives. Climate Smart Communities Coordinators use the certification program as a roadmap for providing technical support to municipalities to help reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, build resilience to climate change, and thrive in the new green economy.

Municipalities can learn more and connect with the Climate Smart Communities Coordinator for their region by visiting the website.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the 2024-25 Enacted State Budget includes $12.5 million for the Climate Smart Communities Grant Program, in addition to $2 million for the regional Climate Smart Communities Coordinators. As part of the Climate Smart Communities Grant Program, this year’s budget authorizes DEC going forward to provide up to 80 percent of the cost of projects to municipalities that meet the criteria for financial hardship and for projects located in disadvantaged communities. State funding will continue to be complemented with additional support from the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act.