Author of new book claims biblical manhood may be a thing of the past
For society to function properly, each gender must fulfill his and her roles and responsibilities as God intended.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent study from Communio, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) were linked to the absence of fathers in homes. According to the study, the more ACEs a child experiences, the greater the likelihood that child will live in poverty, suffer depression, commit a violent crime, or otherwise struggle in adulthood. A child who experiences married fatherhood throughout his childhood will, on average, experience far fewer ACEs than one who does not. Additionally, the study found that 77 percent of all church-attending men ages 18-29 grew up in a continuously married home through age 18. Author Dr. Jim Grassi has spent over four decades working in men’s ministry and in his latest book, “The Watchman: A Clarion Call for Men to Stand in the Gap,” Dr. Grassi pulls no punches on how the current culture is affecting manhood.
— Dr. Jim Grassi
“I believe our culture is doing everything it can to belittle and silence men,” says Grassi. “Added to that are the normal, everyday issues men face of feeding and housing their families in a rocky economy. But too many men respond poorly to these threats and begin to abandon their families emotionally and physically. For society to function properly, each gender must fulfill his and her roles and responsibilities as God intended. I believe that we can summarize all male characteristics and roles with two primary responsibilities: protector and provider. We see these two male responsibilities in the Bible, and whether we acknowledge it or not, they are innate.”
Dr. Grassi founded Men’s Ministry Catalyst in 1981 which partners with church leaders, businessmen, professional athletes, and denominations in discovering and implementing a relational process for men to connect with each other and grow in faith together. Dr. Grassi has also served as chaplain for two NFL teams (Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49er’s) as well as the Post Falls Idaho Police Department and Kootetai County Fire and Rescue. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Grassi was inducted into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, is a member of the Safari Club, and is a Record Book Big Game Archer. Dr. Grassi understands the importance of molding and shaping men for this and the next generation.
"I see too many men standing and watching as our families are corrupted with mixed messages," says Dr. Grassi. "Men need to root themselves back into the biblical values that create a stable culture. The Bible commands men to love their wives sacrificially and to honor, respect, and protect women in general. Likewise, men are supposed to father and mentor their children by living under the same roof, treating them gently, leading them and modeling for them what it means to follow Godly principles.”
Gina Adams
The Adams Group
+1 615-776-1590
email us here