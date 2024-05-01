New Novel Concurs with UAW President Shawn Fain — “It is long past time to stand up for the working class”
Literature and Real Life Coincide
Exit Velocity is a tale for these times — part fantasy, part political-social analysis of why we’re in a boat about to go over the falls.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 4, 2024 author Barbara Gregorich will publish her most challenging novel yet, Exit Velocity. This gripping fusion of political fiction and science fiction is the story of Rowan Pickett, whose world has gone to hell: her sister murdered in a high school shooting, her mother leaving, and Rowan sitting home and mourning. Then reality kicks in: Rowan realizes she wants to survive, and in order to survive, she needs a job. This leads her to Titus Longshaw, Black leader of the socialist organization Working Class Control. Titus points Rowan to a job at Package Nova, a global shipping firm on Chicago’s south side. In her struggle to find work and then to keep her job, Rowan acquires a powerful ally: Deeply, a parrot from another planet, sent to Earth to help people such as Rowan and Titus lead the working class. Like Shawn Fain himself, Exit Velocity inspires the working class to embrace the necessity for and possibility of social change.
— Sara Paretsky
Barbara Gregorich has in her writing career deliberately moved from one genre to another— baseball, mystery, and social justice. Her seminal Women at Play: The Story of Women in Baseball won the SABR-MacMillan Award and laid the groundwork for other books on the subject. During the 1960s Gregorich was active in political struggles, including the antiwar movement, the civil rights movement, and the women’s liberation movement. Those struggles and experiences influence her writing today.
A frequent presenter at Illinois libraries, Gregorich was appointed a 2013 Roads Scholar by the Illinois Arts Council. In 2021 City of Light published The F Words, whose story of ICE persecution of immigrants focuses on the resilience of working class teens. Exit Velocity features a young working class woman who encounters discrimination in the workplace and assault on the streets.
