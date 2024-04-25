Premier Promotes Derek Weaver to Vice President of Project Management and Estimating
Promotion represents growing capabilities at the hospitality and multi-family architecture, interior design, project management, and procurement firm.
I’m absolutely excited at the potential this new opportunity presents Premier. My immediate focus in this new role is to help Premier grow its ground-up development capabilities.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier, an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, project management, and development firm, is proud to announce that Derek Weaver has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Project Management and Estimating. Having served Premier for the last two-and-a-half years as the company’s Director of Project Management, Weaver will now lead Premier’s team of 26 Project Managers and Estimators. In his new role, Weaver’s primary focus will be the execution of Premier’s ground-up new-build projects, renovation projects, and adaptive reuse projects in the hospitality, multi-family residential, student housing, and mixed-use segments.

“I’m absolutely excited at the potential this new opportunity presents Premier,” states Weaver. “My immediate focus in this new role is to help Premier grow its ground-up development capabilities, and to further establish Premier as one of the leading architecture, design, procurement, and corporate engineering firms in the United States.”
A mechanical engineer by trade, Weaver brings over 14 years of highly technical project management expertise to his new role. Backing Weaver’s experience is a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Tyler.
“Derek’s exceptional talent, dedication, and expertise make him an invaluable asset to our company,” states Johannes Michalsky, Chief Operating Officer of Premier Project Management. “As our former Director of Project Management, Derek consistently demonstrated a relentless commitment to operational excellence. His leadership has been instrumental in driving large projects to success by executing within budget and schedule. It’s on account of both his approach to team leadership and his proven capabilities that we’re confident in Derek’s ability to help Premier achieve success on behalf of our clients and industry partners.”
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 30 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development, and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multi-family, and student housing industry’s increasingly complex problems. From straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments, and new developments, Premier’s team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing our clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information visit www.premierpm.com.
Premier is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon “forward-looking” information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about Premier’s client development and growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are also subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control.
