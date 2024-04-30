Anthropologist Launches a Metabolic Renewal Wellness Program That Teaches How to Get in Shape for Summer

AnthroSpa Logic Logo

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With chronic diseases such as obesity on the rise in the U.S. and globally, Dr. Tramayne Butler DeLong, PhD, a cultural anthropologist, Mayo Clinic Certified Wellness Coach and entrepreneur has launched a digital, metabolic renewal wellness program blending cutting edge science and ancient wisdom to help people get fit and achieve their weight loss goals naturally. The program expands on the offerings at her company AnthroSpa Logic, LLC, a sustainable, lifestyle, health and wellness company known for its disruptive brand of 100% natural clean beauty products, wellness solutions, and consulting services for organizations. As founder and CEO of AnthroSpa Logic, Dr. Butler DeLong used her background in anthropology to develop the signature brand of products and services combining the medicinal practices of ancient civilizations and cultures from around the globe with modern science. The new AnthroSpa Logic Healthier Body Wellness Academy™ is an innovative, digital membership program and wellness community to help individuals reach their overall wellness goals and achieve sustainable weight loss from the comfort of their homes.

It becomes increasingly challenging to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle as people age. AnthroSpa Logic's Healthier Body Wellness Academy™ helps people to not only reach their healthy weight goals but to improve and maintain whole body health. Through a proprietary method, members learn how they can still enjoy their food, get more energy and boost their metabolism without costly potentially harmful medications, feeling hungry, following a low carb diet, counting calories and points, or strenuous workouts in the gym. Dr. Butler DeLong developed a holistic approach that combines the latest scientific research in health and nutrition to provide a sustainable solution. Unlike weight loss methods that rely on fad diets, fasting or medications with potential side effects, the AnthroSpa Logic Healthier Body Wellness Academy™ offers a natural, effective alternative.

"We are thrilled to introduce the AnthroSpa Logic Healthier Body Wellness Academy™, a program designed to empower individuals over 35 to take control of their health and achieve their wellness goals," said Dr. Butler DeLong, PhD. "Our science-based system focuses on whole body health and maximizes results for long-term success."

"We believe that achieving optimal health should be accessible to everyone," added Dr. Butler DeLong. "With the AnthroSpa Logic Healthier Body Wellness Academy™, individuals can embark on a transformative journey towards a healthier and happier lifestyle."



About AnthroSpa Logic, LLC:

Founded by cultural anthropologist Dr. Tramayne Butler DeLong, PhD, AnthroSpa Logic, LLC develops sustainable 100% natural, wellness solutions based on the science of anthropology™ that combine the medicinal practices and beauty secrets from ancient civilizations around the globe. Their eco-friendly, lifestyle brand of products focus on whole health and include a 100% natural, clean beauty line as well as a digital metabolic renewal, wellness membership program for weight loss naturally. In addition to offering consumer products, they offer wellness consulting services to businesses. Responding to the rise in chronic diseases, AnthroSpa Logic offers tailored 100% natural solutions for a sustainable path to wellness that promotes self-care and is good for the planet. They provide innovative solutions to help individuals achieve their wellness goals and live their best lives. To learn more and enroll in the AnthroSpa Logic Healthier Body Wellness Academy™, visit https://www.anthrospa.com.