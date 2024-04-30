Abyde Named Endorsed Vendor by Nevada Dental Association to Empower Dentists with HIPAA and OSHA Compliance

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a leading provider of innovative compliance software solutions, is proud to announce its endorsement as a vendor by the Nevada Dental Association (NDA). Through this partnership, Abyde will equip NDA members with the tools and resources they need to achieve and maintain compliance with HIPAA and OSHA regulations while offering exclusive discounts on its revolutionary software solution.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the NDA as a trusted partner in compliance,” says Matt DiBlasi, CEO of Abyde. “Our comprehensive software streamlines the compliance process for dental practices, allowing dentists to focus on delivering exceptional patient care with the peace of mind that their practice is keeping up with the requirements.”

Empowering Dentists with Confidence

Abyde’s user-friendly software empowers Nevada dentists by:

Simplifying HIPAA and OSHA Compliance: Abyde automates critical tasks such as risk assessments, policy creation, and employee training, saving dental practices valuable time and resources.

Ensuring Patient Privacy: Abyde’s comprehensive platform continuously engages with practices to help safeguard sensitive patient data, mitigating the risks associated with HIPAA violations.

Promoting a Safe Work Environment: Abyde helps dental practices maintain OSHA compliance by streamlining procedures for hazard communication, bloodborne pathogens, and safety data sheets.

Exclusive Benefits for NDA Members

As a token of appreciation for their dedication to patient care, NDA members will receive complimentary educational consultations and exclusive discounts on Abyde’s software solution. This partnership empowers Nevada dentists to prioritize compliance without sacrificing their bottom line.

About the Nevada Dental Association

The Nevada Dental Association (NDA) is the voice of organized dentistry in Nevada. The NDA is committed to promoting the highest standards of oral health care for all Nevadans and advocating for the ethical and professional interests of its members.

About Abyde

Abyde is a leading provider of user-friendly compliance software solutions designed specifically for the dental industry. Abyde’s comprehensive platform empowers dental practices to achieve and maintain HIPAA and OSHA compliance while streamlining workflows and minimizing administrative burdens.