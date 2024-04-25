Attorney General Ford Applauds Nevada Supreme Court Decision that Bans on ‘Ghost Guns’ are Constitutional

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford applauded the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision to reverse a lower court ruling that a Nevada statute banning “ghost guns” was unconstitutionally vague.

In a unanimous decision, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the lower court’s argument that the term "unfinished frame or receiver" was unconstitutionally vague was incorrectly decided. This decision allows law enforcement to enforce the ban on “ghost guns” that was passed into law during the 2021 legislative session.

"The ban on ‘ghost guns’ is one of the most impactful pieces of legislation that we have seen come through Carson City,” said AG Ford. “Today’s decision by the Nevada Supreme Court is a win for public safety and creates sensible, practical measures to protect Nevadans from violent crime. I want to thank the members of my staff who worked so diligently on this case over the last few years — they are truly dedicated public servants who prioritize Nevadans in their work every day.”

In 2021, the Nevada legislature passed Assembly Bill 286, which regulated certain firearm components by banning gun frames or receivers that were sold as a kit or 3D printed without serial numbers.

Guns built from these kits or through the printing process are commonly called “ghost guns.” These firearms can pose challenges to law enforcement if they are used in the commission of a crime because they are untraceable. According to the ATF, from 2016 through 2021, there were approximately 45,240 suspected privately made firearms reported as having been recovered by law enforcement from potential crime scenes, including 692 homicides or attempted homicides.

Read the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision.

###