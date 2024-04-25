Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones Vocal Jazz Big Band Play Vibrato

The Swing Tones bring their symphonic sound to Vibrato The jazz vocal group performing on the main stage Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones play Herb Alpert's Vibrato

Modern and vocal jazz hits explode on the stage with harmonic singers and big brass band at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz.

The Swing Tones are the big band experience for all generations and Vibrato is the sound venue in LA. Big band brass is one thing; marrying it with our vocal jazz singers ... symphonic electricity!” — Aaron Jacobs

BEL AIRE, CA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern and vocal jazz hits explode on the stage with harmonic singers and big brass band at Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz. Filling houses all over Southern California, LA Radio Host Aaron Jacobs and The Swing Tones bring their signature 13-member vocal jazz big band to Bel Aire this May 29th.

The Swing Tones are a musical powerhouse, celebrated for their authentic interpretations of classic 1920s and 1930s sound infused with current day chart topping hits. Their toe-tapping rhythms, infectious melodies, and a brass section that packs a punch has garnered The Swing Tones a dedicated following of music enthusiasts and history buffs alike.

Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Time: 7:00PM

Venue: Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz

2930 Beverly Glen Circle

Los Angeles, CA 90077

“The Swing Tones are the ultimate big band experience accessible for all generations, and Vibrato is the perfect venue for our sound,” said Aaron Jacobs, executive producer and Lead Vocalist. “Big band brass is one thing; marrying it with our vocal jazz singers … our symphonic sound becomes electrifying.”

Reserve your seats now by visiting https://vibratogrilljazz.com.

Watch clips here. Follow the group on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Band Members Names:

Vocalists: Aaron Jacobs

Erin Ben-Moche, Adrian Mustain

Tiah Gina, Lauren Leland

Shiloh June, Roy Kitaoka

Pianists & Musical Director: James Morgan

Drummer: Satoshi Kirisawa

Bassist: Susan Quam

Saxophonist / Clarinetist: Michael Czaja

Trumpetist: Didier Reyes

Trombonist: Ken Eernisse

More about the Swing Tones: Aaron Jacobs, host of the Swing Scene on 90.7FM’s KPFK, founded The Swing Tones 5 years ago. Having spent 2 decades producing vintage sounds, Aaron took a turn modernizing these classic sounds while adding nostalgia to current pop songs in reverse. The Swing Tones are known for their dynamic stage presence and pitch-perfect 7-singer harmonies, they give homage to the tight vocal harmonic sounds of the 1930s and 40s, reimagined into modern times with many swingafied twists. “If the Andrews Sisters married The Manhattan Transfer,” said Aaron, “and birthed Postmodern Jukebox with a touch of Pentatonix, you would have The Swing Tones.”

More about Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill & Jazz: Owned by music icon Herb Alpert, Vibrato Grill Jazz features New American dishes and steakhouse classics. Dim lighting and simple, neutral decor keeps the spotlight on the first-class cuisine and music. Vibrato Grill Jazz hosts some of the top music talent in the world. Whether you’re hanging out at the bar, celebrating your special occasion at one of our sweetheart tables, or just having a fun night out with friends, it will be an evening to remember. Reservations are recommended for this one-of-a-kind date-night experience.

Aaron Jacobs & The Swing Tones