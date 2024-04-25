Preevue and Seats.io Announce Partnership to Enhance Ticketing Experience with Advanced View From Seat Technology
Preevue, a theatre digital twin specialist, has partnered with Seats.io, a seating chart provider, to incorporate view from seat technology.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preevue, a specialist in theatre digital twin technology, and Seats.io, the world leading provider of interactive seating chart software, have announced a new strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates Preevue’s 'view from seat' imaging technology with Seats.io’s seating chart capabilities, enhancing the overall ticket-buying experience.
Seats.io is known for its interactive seating charts that enable ticket buyers to select their seats easily. By integrating Preevue's 3D LiDAR scanning technology, customers will now be able to view accurate, real-time visuals from selected seats, enhancing clarity and buyer confidence.
Ben Verbeken, CEO at Seats.io, commented: “We notice from our customers an increased demand for our current View From Your Seat functionality. Partnering with Preevue’s will provide our customers with the ability to show highly accurate 3D images to the ticket buyer, thus enabling them to have a vastly superior ticketing purchase experience. This will undoubtedly drive up conversion for ticketing platforms using the combined solution.” .
Ryan Metcalfe, CEO at Preevue, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "We are pleased to partner with Seats.io to integrate our technology into their seating chart platform. This initiative is focused on improving transparency and empowering customers, helping them make well-informed decisions. By bringing our technologies together, we aim to enrich the ticketing experience and set a new standard in customer satisfaction."
The collaboration leverages both Preevue's precision in digital venue representation and Seats.io’s capability to create adaptable and detailed seating charts. This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to innovation and improving the customer journey from the initial ticket search to the final purchase.
For ticketing and event technology platforms, as well as organisations using interactive seating maps, this partnership offers an opportunity to enhance their services, providing a more engaging and secure user experience.
About Preevue:
Preevue is a leading provider of LiDAR laser scanning and 3D CAD visualisation for theatre, live events, and media & entertainment.
Their services include laser scanning, the creation of 3D Digital Twins, theatre production visualisation, and bespoke box office views-from-seats. Preevue produce architecturally and visually accurate 3D CAD models of venues and set designs that enable creative and production teams to work in digital replicas, minimising time needed on-site and reducing the need for travel.
Preevue clients include ATG, LW Theatres, Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, the Royal Opera House, Disney, the National Theatre, Barbican Centre, the RSC, and English National Opera. Outside of theatre, media & entertainment clients include NBCUniversal, Paramount and Disney.
About Seats.io:
Seats.io is the world’s leading independent provider of reserved seating. Through the Seats.io platform, anyone offering tickets can now also allow ticket buyers to select their seats. Online ticket sellers grow their business and drive up conversion rates, by quickly drawing and adapting interactive and beautiful seating charts, showing them across all platforms, while managing availability in real time.
Seats.io services hundreds of ticketing platforms and event organisation software providers across all continents, processing millions of seats every month, and is the world standard in reserved seating.
Contact:
Seats.io : Joren De Wachter, COO
joren@seats.io
+32 476 43 20 47
Preevue:
press@preevue.com
+44 (0)20 7078 8892
Press Dept
Preevue Ltd
+44 20 7078 8892
email us here
