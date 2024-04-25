Parker Health expands its reach in the FQHC space, as the new managing partner of Metro Health DC

Parker Health will implement the ParkerMD Platform to Streamline Care in Underserved Communities.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parker Health, Inc is thrilled to announce a new relationship with Metro Health the only Federal Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Look-a-like in the District of Columbia as they work to streamline care with the ParkerMD Platform. Metro Health, welcome’s Anthony, and Vincent Lopez, to its Board to help drive the company forward. The new management agreement and subsequent relaunch of the Metro Heath brand, mark a significant milestone in its journey towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality of care.

This new relationship aligns seamlessly with Parker Health's mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative healthcare solutions to individuals and families across Washington, DC. By integrating the strengths of both organizations, we’re ready to deliver an even higher standard of care and convenience to our patients.

"We are excited about the opportunities that this managing partnership presents for our clinic and the communities we serve here in the District," said Vincent Lopez, Founder & CEO, Parker Health, Inc. "By joining forces with Metro Heath, we can combine our expertise, resources, and passion for healthcare to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients."

The relaunch of the combined clinics will introduce an array of enhanced services, streamlined processes, and advanced medical technologies designed to optimize patient experiences and outcomes. Patients can expect continued access to trusted healthcare professionals and a broader range of specialties and treatments under one roof.

Furthermore, the relaunch will feature a refreshed brand identity that reflects the shared values and commitment to excellence of both organizations. This rebranding initiative underscores Metro Health's dedication to innovation, integrity, and patient-centric care.

"We believe that our united approach will not only strengthen our position in the healthcare landscape but also enable us to better meet the evolving needs of our patients," added Duane Taylor, CEO, Metro Health.

For more information about Metro Health and its services, please visit www.Metrohealthdc.org

About Parker Health, Inc.

Established in 2020, Parker Health, Inc is a biotechnology company founded by a Mexican American. Our cornerstone innovation, the ParkerMD Platform, is a game-changer in Electronic Health Record (EHR) management, setting new standards for interoperability, accessibility, and compliance. This revolutionary system empowers patients, healthcare providers, health systems, researchers, payors, and governments alike with its seamless cloud-based architecture, streamlining patient-centric data, diagnostics, care protocols, practitioner engagement, outcome metrics, research objectives, and beyond.

To learn more visit www.parkerhg.com

About Metro Health

Nestled in the heart of the nation's capital, Metro Health a 501(c)(3), operates as a comprehensive community health center, committed to reaching underserved populations, including historically marginalized and vulnerable communities. Since its inception in 1990, Metro Health has been a trailblazer in providing supplemental and HIV-related support services to the LGBTQ+ community during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. In 2017, Metro Health attained recognition as a patient-centered medical home, achieving Level 3 accreditation from the National Council for Quality Assurance (NCQA). In August 2020, Metro Health was designated a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Look-Alike. We proud participants of 340B Program, ensuring enhanced accessibility to quality care for all clients. We’re committed to revitalizing care and redefining possibilities in our community.

To learn more visit www.metrohealthdc.org or visit our clinic at 600 Pennsylvania Ave., SE Suite LL1, Washington, DC 20003.

