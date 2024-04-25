Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Gov. Cooper Budget

Thursday, April 25, 2024

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after Governor Roy Cooper released his FY 2024-2025 recommended budget:

“We need to do more to keep our towns and cities safe. I thank Gov. Cooper for including funding in his budget for a Fentanyl Control Unit so prosecutors in my office can work with district attorneys to tackle these complex cases and get the dealers and traffickers peddling these deadly drugs off our streets. Our ability to prosecute more of these cases will save lives.

“North Carolina has made incredible progress finally expanding Medicaid and investing in clean energy. Now is the time to build on those steps and invest in our state’s workforce through job training and apprenticeship programs, strengthen child care centers and cut costs for families, and raise teacher salaries to a competitive level. Gov. Cooper’s budget prepares our state to keep leading the country with a strong economy, great public schools, and safe communities. The General Assembly should work together in a bipartisan manner to pass it.”

