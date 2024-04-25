Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Judge John C. Martin

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Friday, April 26 in honor of former N.C. Court of Appeals Chief Judge John C. Martin, who passed away on April 9, 2024.

The Honorable John C. Martin served the state as a Superior Court Judge for seven years and as an appellate judge for the North Carolina Court of Appeals for more than 24 years. He spent the last 10 years of his career until his retirement in 2014 as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals. After his retirement, Martin continued to serve on the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal and was inducted into their Hall of Fame for his exemplary public service.

Statement from Governor Cooper

“The Honorable John C. Martin was an exemplary public servant and judge who served the state for over 30 years on the bench. I was saddened to hear of his passing and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and loved ones at this time.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

