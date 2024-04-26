American Mideast Coalition for Democracy Calls for US Response to Iranian Legal Actions

AMCD delegation to the UN (left to right) Ahmed Atef, John Hajjar, Gazelle Sharmahd, Daowd Salih, Tom Harb and Ayoub Sleem Jimmy Sharmahd jailed in Iran and US family Jimmy Sharmahd

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy is strongly advising the US government to firmly respond to the Islamic Republic in Iran's latest provocation – ordering the U.S. to pay the regime $1.9 billion in damages for alleged human rights violations said to had taken place prior to the Khomeinist coup of 1979; the argument being that the US then had supported the Shah's government in training of Iran's internal security services at the time.

"This so-called sentence is absurd," said AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. "The mullahs never tire of casting about for reasons to extort money from the United States. Our advice to the US government is to respond firmly to this latest outrage."

"This is rich coming from the regime which kidnaps, imprisons, tortures, and executes its citizens and foreign nationals on an industrial scale," added AMCD co-chair, John Hajjar. "Even though this is not a legitimate court, the results of such sentencing, if ignored by our government can lead to serious real life consequences."

"What drew my attention in the decision of this "Islamic court' was the narrative used, which resembled more an American legal style instead of the previous more ideological Khomeinist statements," said AMCD senior advisor and foreign policy expert, Dr. Walid Phares. "We are compelled to ask: Did the regime hire Western or U.S. expertise?"

German-American human rights activist Gazelle Sharmahd and daughter of kidnapped US national Jamshid "Jimmy" Sharmahd, who is held hostage on death row in Iran for the last 3 years added, "This sentencing against the US government is a result of the latter's failure to immediately and strongly respond to the previous sentencing on March 11th, which involved 52 U.S. officials, namely President Biden, Obama, Trump, Bush and others, as well as U.S. hostage Jimmy Sharmahd, and a $2.5 billion dollar demand under the threat of executing my father."

"It is ahistorical" added Phares, "that the oppressive regime in Tehran are the ones issuing court sentences, while it should be an international Tribunal that will distribute justice to the people of Iran and the world."