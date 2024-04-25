Comer Statement on EPA’s Anti-Fossil Fuel Climate Rule￼

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today released the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued drastic new emissions and related rules for America’s fossil fuel-fired powered plants.

“President Biden’s decision to plow ahead with this drastic set of anti-fossil fuel rules disregards science, policy recommendations, and stakeholder feedback warning that EPA’s actions are neither feasible nor cost-effective. Documents obtained by the Oversight Committee, for example, reveal the Biden Administration has chosen to move forward with its harmful fossil fuel-fired power plants emissions rule despite clearly being aware of the costs and illegality of the rule. These new standards are designed to please left-wing climate activists and Americans across the country are the ones who will pay the price. There couldn’t be a worse time for the Biden Administration to ratchet up its anti-American energy agenda, which continues to jeopardize America’s power grid and raise energy costs,” said Chairman Comer.

