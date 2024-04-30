"I Can Do All Things" Makes History with First African-American Lead with Down Syndrome in Full Feature Film
Screenwriter Andree M. Harris Pioneers Representation and Inclusivity in Film during Women's History MonthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andree M. Harris, a trailblazing screenwriter and producer, has made cinematic history with the release of "I Can Do All Things," the groundbreaking film featuring the first African-American lead with Down Syndrome. Released on YouTube in 2024, this inspirational drama marks a significant milestone in the entertainment industry, breaking barriers and championing inclusivity.
"I Can Do All Things" follows the journey of Star Cooper, a determined teenager with Down Syndrome, who aspires to join an inclusive program at her school. Despite her unwavering passion and courage, Star faces resistance from her apprehensive mother. The film explores themes of determination, acceptance, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds.
The film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Courtney Gaines, Cherrill R Ashton, Rod Irish, Monika Willis, and Tammi Rogers. Andree M. Harris serves as both the producer and the writer and director of this groundbreaking project. Nakia Dillard joins as the assistant director, contributing to the film's vision and execution.
"I Can Do All Things" is a heartfelt creation born from a parent's love and dedication. Inspired by their own child with special needs, the writer sought to illuminate the importance of inclusivity in the arts. The film celebrates the unique talents and abilities of individuals with Down Syndrome, advocating for representation and empowerment.
With "I Can Do All Things," Andree M. Harris has shattered stereotypes and opened doors for underrepresented voices in cinema. This landmark film marks the first time an African-American individual with Down Syndrome has been featured as the lead in a full-feature film, making history and paving the way for greater diversity and representation in entertainment.
To learn more about Down Syndrome and support advocacy efforts, visit the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) website. Additionally, individuals can support the Just 4 Us Foundation, Inc., dedicated to promoting inclusivity and empowerment for individuals with disabilities, by visiting just4usfoundation.org.
Established in 2018, Andree M. Harris Productions (AHP) is committed to supporting the aspiring artistic community. Under the leadership of CEO Andree M. Harris, the production company aims to fulfill dreams and create meaningful experiences for artists and audiences alike. With a focus on integrity and respect, AHP has quickly gained recognition for its dedication to quality and inclusivity.
Andree M. Harris is a passionate advocate for the arts and inclusivity. As an actress, self-taught screenwriter, and producer, she embodies resilience and creativity in her work. Inspired by her own experiences and the desire for positive change, Andree strives to empower others through storytelling. With numerous awards and accolades, she continues to make a profound impact on the entertainment industry.
