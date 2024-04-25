Global Game Changers and Miss America 2024 to Visit Local School to Announce Partnership for Military-Connected Children

Kentucky Purple Star Award Program by Global Game Changers

Global Game Changers Student Empowerment Program Develops Special Lesson for Kentucky Purple Star Award Schools.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an official partner of the Miss America Opportunity, Global Game Changers is honored to have Air Force Lieutenant Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, help announce a new partnership between Global Game Changers and the Kentucky Purple Star Award Program. This partnership will provide Purple Star Award Schools with lessons and resources that Global Game Changers developed specially to support military-connected children.

This exciting announcement will take place Thursday, May 2 at 9:00 AM at Chenoweth Elementary, a distinguished Purple Star Award School since Fall 2022.

“We’re so thrilled to have Miss America 2024, an active-duty member of the military and amazing role model introduce this special program and partnership,” says Jan Helson, Co-Founder and Board Chair for Global Game Changers. “Creating this lesson and program for Purple Star Schools to support members of military families helps to develop some of those core skills we work to build through Global Game Changers: confidence, empathy, leadership, and service.”

Global Game Changers provides social, emotional, and leadership curriculum for Pre-K through 5th Grade students nationwide. The Kentucky Purple Star Award Program encourages schools to support military-connected children and provides resources to do so.

“Purple Star Award Schools help military connected children develop the skills to become college-, workforce-, and life-ready,” says Purple Star Board Chair Brigadier General (Retired) Steve Bullard. “The Global Game Changers resource will be valuable tool that our schools in Kentucky have to help build confidence among our target students and understanding among other students about what it means to be a military-connected child.”

As part of the visit, Miss America Madison Marsh will be joined by Miss America’s Teen Hanley House, Miss Kentucky Mallory Hudson, and Miss Kentucky’s Teen Sophia Todd to present the new Purple Star Award lesson, both at a full-school assembly and also through a deeper conversation with the fifth grade students.

“At Chenoweth Elementary, in alignment with our JCPS Success Skills, we are dedicated to developing Globally Culturally Competent Citizens. We aim to support our students through unique and meaningful experiences,” says Principal Angela Burns. “The Purple Star Award is a yearlong commitment to our military connected students and families. We are so excited to be able to honor and support learning with this exciting community event.”

The lesson will be available for free to Purple Star Award Schools through the Kentucky Purple Star website as well as through the Global Game Changers free online Educator Portal to schools across the country.

About Global Game Changers

Global Game Changers® is a project-based program that provides teacher-tested, evidence-based, FREE Pre-K – 5th grade curriculum and resources that use service learning and talent development as tools to nurture children’s social, emotional, leadership, and academic growth in-school, after school and at home. Currently serving over 250,000 students in all 50 states, Global Game Changers is privately funded and free online to educators and parents nationwide thanks to the generous support of David Novak Leadership Foundation. For more information, visit https://globalgamechangers.org/ and follow on Instagram, and Facebook.

About Miss America

The Miss America brand mission is “Empowering Women to Lead” in every area of life from philanthropy, business, arts, politics, education and more. Miss America and Miss America’s Teen local and state ambassadors contribute thousands of community service hours annually, raising funds for philanthropic partners. Global Game Changers is an official partner of Miss America and provides lessons to titleholders to use during their yearlong service of promoting education and empowering students. For more information follow on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Purple Star Award Program Kentucky

The Purple Star Award Program’s mission is to instill a sense of connection and strengthen resilience within Kentucky’s military- connected youth, whether through active duty, National Guard, Reserves, or Veterans. Schools may earn the Purple Star Award designation as recognition for their dedication to and support of military-connected youth in gaining the educational and social-emotional skills necessary to be college-, workforce- and life-ready. Started in Ohio in 2017 and supported by the US Department of Defense, Military Child Education Coalition, and the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission, now 41 states implement the program in their schools and school districts.