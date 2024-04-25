Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public to Participate In National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 27

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages people with unneeded prescription medication to safely dispose of it during this Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.

The event is an opportunity for citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted, unneeded, or unused medication at participating locations which include pharmacies and law enforcement agencies.

“Unneeded or unused medication can be deadly if it is used by the wrong person or was not prescribed for you,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of such medications.”

National Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. The service is free and anonymous.

The list of disposal sites located in South Dakota can be found here: https://www.avoidopioidsd.com/take-action/safe-medication-disposal/

-30-