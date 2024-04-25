Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,844 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public to Participate In National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 27

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages people with unneeded prescription medication to safely dispose of it during this Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.

The event is an opportunity for citizens to safely dispose of their unwanted, unneeded, or unused medication at participating locations which include pharmacies and law enforcement agencies.

“Unneeded or unused medication can be deadly if it is used by the wrong person or was not prescribed for you,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is a great opportunity to safely dispose of such medications.”

National Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.  The service is free and anonymous. 

The list of disposal sites located in South Dakota can be found here: https://www.avoidopioidsd.com/take-action/safe-medication-disposal/

-30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public to Participate In National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more