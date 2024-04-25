Best Nomos, A TeamBest Global Company, Launches Its Most Modern, Highly Innovative Compact SONALIS Ultrasound System
Since breast cancer can be detected in women as young as 20 or even in their teens, it's essential to use ultrasound for breast cancer and other cancer screenings as an alternative to mammography.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Nomos, which is a part of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG), is all set to launch its most modern, highly innovative Compact SONALIS Ultrasound System. Over the past 15 years, Best Nomos has been working on a range of ultrasound systems, and now it has developed and is introducing the most novel, flexible, modern system, with a large 21.5” touch screen providing the highest resolution. It is capable of using 20 different probes for diagnosis.
Using the systems previous hallmark SimulView™ Technology, the system provides superior visualization of HDR, LDR, Tranperineal Biopsies, fiducial marker placements, or any other procedure that can be performed with a transrectal ultrasound system. Best Nomos's patented SimulView™ Technology provides simultaneous “live” views of the prostate in both planes, thereby increasing treatment accuracy and precision. Among its many capabilities, the advanced system also features: longitudinal array providing for 140 mm length of view encompassing the bladder, prostate and perineum; superior HD image resolution for improved implant accuracy, speed and physician confidence level; the system easily converts from stand-based to desktop without losing any functionality; dual battery backup for an uninterrupted power supply in loss of power situations; and more.
The system capabilities have been expanded and enhanced to support 20 different probes for multiple procedure locations in several new disciplines. These disciplines include Cardiac, Musculoskeletal, Nerve, Venus and more. TBG will manufacture millions of these probes in the USA and India, and offer them at moderate prices worldwide, ensuring the highest quality.
Additionally, the Best Cure Foundation, a non-profit organization, will initiate the transition to ultrasound screening for breast cancer as an alternative to the current standard of using mammography. Since breast cancer can be detected in women as young as 20 years old or in their teens, it is essential to use ultrasound for breast cancer and other cancer screenings as an alternative to mammography.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
