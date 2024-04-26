Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Leads Diplomatic Delegation to Ukraine

U.S. Delegation to Ukraine from the U.S. Center for Diplomacy U.S. Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts with Ukrainian Presidential Office Mykhailo Podolyak U.S. Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Met with Members of Parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine. Pictured here with MP Yuri Kamelchuk.

Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Meets with Ukrainian Presidential Office and with Ministers, Parliament, and the business community in Kyiv and Dnipro.

I see a great way forward for Ukraine through the next generation of visionary leadership.” — Dr. Rollan Roberts II

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts led a delegation to Kyiv, Ukraine and Dnipro, Ukraine to meet with the Office of the President, Members of Parliament, Ministers, and other political and business leaders. Dr. Roberts also met with students from American University and Ukrainian military direct from the front lines.The mission of this U.S. Center for Diplomacy (USCD) delegation was to assess the state of war, policy, and governance on the ground, strengthen ongoing relationships, and discuss economic growth and development in a post-war Ukraine.Dr. Roberts stated, “We have witnessed firsthand the destruction of war in Ukraine. We have seen the high cost of war and lives lost. We have also witnessed the hope of the Ukrainian people, and their eternal quest for freedom that is lodged in the hearts of all free men. I see a great way forward for Ukraine through the next generation of visionary leadership that is furthering the integrity of internal controls, strengthening the private sector economically, and taking personal responsibility for their future.Dr. Roberts is one of the editors of Ukraine’s proposed new Constitution to ensure a long, peaceful, and prosperous future, and has been a supporter of Ukrainian entrepreneurs and small business sector.For more information, contact office@RollanRoberts.com.About Rollan RobertsRollan Roberts II is an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican Candidate for President of the United States. He is married to Rebecca Lea Roberts, with whom they share one son, Rollan III (R3), born July 4, 2023, and has 2 older daughters from a previous marriage. Rollan grew up in the holler of Beaver, West Virginia and started his career at the bottom working his way through college, and eventually getting his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from California InterContinental University. He has led small and large companies and helped underserved people start businesses around the world. He believes that entrepreneurship is the single, greatest economic engine on earth that levels the playing field and does not discriminate.Dr. Roberts has extensive experience with good governance, infrastructure, foreign affairs, education, and diplomacy. He served with former Congress people and Ambassadors on a U.S. Delegation to South Sudan in 2021 and 2022, where he assisted with the stabilization of the transitional to a permanent government. Previously, he has served as an advisor to national governments on matters of diplomacy, national security, entrepreneurship, education, clean water, wastewater, and waste-to-energy infrastructure. As well, he addressed China's intellectual property theft and the trade war to Beijing officials directly in the Great Hall of the People in 2017. And because of Dr. Roberts’ governmental acumen, it was conferred upon him by the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies.Dr. Roberts is a Republican who respects people and reason. He discusses issues, not labels; facts, not fantasy; and he leads with sound wisdom and truth. And now, with the help of Almighty God, he seeks to serve every American as President of the United States.For more information about the U.S. Center for Diplomacy, visit www.USdiplomacyCenter.com For more information about Rollan Roberts’ Presidential Campaign, visit www.RollanRoberts.com

Ukrainian State TV Press Conference with Delegates from the U.S. Center for Diplomacy led by Presidential candidate Dr. Rollan Roberts.