PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes: Financial Literacy for Families

TEXAS, April 25 - April 25, 2024 Fiscal Notes: Financial Literacy for Families (AUSTIN) — In the latest Fiscal Notes, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts explores how talking with kids about money at an early age can pay off in the long run. This online issue, which coincides with Financial Literacy Month, features a Q&A with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who shares his approach to teaching financial skills to his three children. “Teaching children about money is an important investment in their future, and it can start at any age,” Hegar said. “Research shows adults with good financial skills learned about handling money as children. Discussing buying decisions and reading books about saving and spending are great ways to get the conversation going.” Being financially literate can help people build a strong credit score. A Fiscal Notes infographic in this issue highlights factors that determine credit scores, which influence such things as loan interest rates, car insurance premiums and housing options. This month, Fiscal Notes also looks at a new law enforcement grant program, administered by this agency, which addresses challenges faced by law enforcement offices in counties with small populations. The program allows sheriffs, constables, and district and county attorneys to raise salaries and, in some cases, make new hires. In its first year of operation, the program has received more than 500 applications and delivered nearly $126 million to grant applicants. Fiscal Notes provides information, original research and balanced analysis on the Texas economy. It’s one of the ways the Comptroller's office strives to assist and inform taxpayers and the people of Texas. Fiscal Notes content is an extension of the Comptroller's constitutional responsibilities to monitor the state's economy and to estimate state government revenues. Articles and analysis appearing in Fiscal Notes do not necessarily represent the policy or endorsement of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Space is devoted to a wide variety of topics of Texas interest and general government concern. Fiscal Notes is available online and can be received by subscribing via the Comptroller's website.