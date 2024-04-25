“Dowsing Through the Dark Sometimes, the More Answers Sought, the More Questions Raised" by Lisa Perry
EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dowsing Through the Dark" is a captivating memoir by Lisa Perry that offers readers a glimpse into the mysterious realm of the spirit world. Through a series of unexpected encounters, Perry shares her extraordinary experiences with spirit guides, supernatural phenomena, and the healing power of dowsing.
The journey begins innocently enough as Lisa, while simply writing in her journal out of boredom, inadvertently makes contact with her spirit guide, Mohlhellor Layaddy, who once lived in Glasco, USA. What follows is a series of inexplicable events that defy logic and challenge Lisa's understanding of reality. Accompanied by her partner, Lisa embarks on a seemingly futile mission guided by unseen forces. Along the way, they experience strange manifestations of energy coursing through their bodies, witness books flying off library shelves revealing information on nuclear treaties, and even find themselves in a car that appears to drive itself. However, this thrilling adventure takes a dark turn, culminating in a mental breakdown that continues to haunt Lisa to this day. After slowly recovering from this traumatic experience, Lisa finds herself facing a new challenge: Chemical Sensitivity Syndrome and Chronic Fatigue—both of which have no known cures. Determined to heal, she must confront her fear of the spirit world and tap into its healing potential. Through the practice of dowsing, Lisa learns to harness the power of intuition and divine guidance to tailor her lifestyle choices, including exercise, diet, supplements, and chiropractic care, to support her wellbeing.
About the Author
Lisa Perry, a distinguished Registered Nurse, Midwife, and Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse. Armed with a BA in Film and a Graduate Diploma in Creative Writing, with a diverse background encompassing healthcare, film, and creative writing, Lisa brings a unique perspective to her captivating memoir. Outside of her literary pursuits, Lisa leads a fulfilling life enriched by her loving partner of over 20 years, Kerry, and their beloved dog, Charlie. Together, they cherish daily walks, music, and active involvement in Christian groups, finding solace and inspiration in their shared interests and faith.
Despite her impressive professional background and personal commitments, Lisa finds fulfillment in giving back to her community through volunteer work at a local Nursing Home. Her dedication to providing compassionate care and support to others underscores her commitment to service and altruism.
The inspiration behind writing this book is driven by a cathartic reason, a good story to tell and a desire to offer guidance to those interested in delving into the mysteries of the spirit realm while emphasizing the significance of discernment and gut feelings.
Message from the Author
“There is definitely hope for a cure with the use of dowsing and also a chance at a deeper relationship with the God within.”
Lisa Perry recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about her book, "Dowsing Through the Dark." Her participation in the interview not only showcased her expertise but also granted audiences a deeper understanding of the book and the concepts that have shaped her captivating narrative. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoE95_pE9SU )
"Dowsing Through the Dark" is a deeply personal exploration of resilience, healing, and the power of discernment in navigating the complexities of the spirit world. Perry's journey serves as a poignant reminder that while the unknown may be frightening, it also holds the key to profound healing and transformation. If you are interested in this book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Dowsing-through-Dark-Sometimes-Questions/dp/196305024X/
