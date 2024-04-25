Equator Launches 4700 Super Combo Washer-Dryer All-In-One Laundry Solution

All-In-One Washer Dryer Ventless FULLY BUILTIN 0-CLEARANCE 1.62cf/15lbs 110V White with Pedestal

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, introduces the 4700 1.62 cubic foot 15 lb. Super Combo Washer-Dryer with Pedestal 4455 all-in-one laundry solution. This versatile ventless washer dryer provides both built-in and freestanding options to maximize laundry space, letting homeowners wash and dry laundry in the same unit.

Pairing the Equator 4700 unit seamlessly with the Pedestal 4455 meets accessibility and space for ADA compliance laundry appliances and provides easy accommodation for any homeowner. The zero-clearance design makes this super combo washer dryer unit easy to install in smaller laundry room spaces or in homes without a designated laundry space.

This ETL certified laundry appliance features 15 specialized program cycles that allow for quick, push-button customized laundry needs. The pet cycle removes pet dander and hair from laundry for pet owners. The allergen cycle helps eliminate dust and pollen from clothes to reduce allergy symptoms at home. The sanitize cycle uses superheated water to kill germs to clean extra-dirty clothes.

Extra features help make laundry time easier like over-suds controls which manage soap suds for optimized cleaning results. A child lock and troubleshooting diagnostics add to your laundry safety and convenience.

Retailing at $1,399.00, the Equator 1.62 cubic foot 15 lb. Super Combo Washer-Dryer can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide.

Make the most of your laundry space and performance with the 1.62 cubic foot 15 lb. Super Combo Washer-Dryer. Choose from three color options: black, white, or silver.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

