Supporting More Than 100 Capital Projects for the Arts

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $32 million has been awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund to support 102 projects in every region of the state. This investment in non-profit arts and cultural organizations across New York supports crucial building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative and cultural work. Organizations outside of New York City received 55 percent of the awards, while 69 percent of the awards went to organizations with budgets under $3 million.

“The over 100 projects we’re supporting through this funding will showcase arts and cultural organizations across the state and spur economic development for decades to come,” Governor Hochul said. “From historic sites to new multi-use arts centers, these diverse projects will expand the accessibility and the sustainability of arts and culture organizations while growing local economies, driving tourism and creating jobs all across New York State.”

NYSCA’s Capital Projects for Arts and Culture are strategic investments that empower organizations to better serve and engage their communities. They enable arts and cultural venues to become more physically accessible and sustainable, enhancing organizations’ abilities to connect with their audiences and become essential destinations for residents and visitors alike. Strong projects combine excellence in design with informed decisions that will serve and strengthen New York’s arts and cultural sector, stimulate local economies, catalyze investment in our communities, and help to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural organizations.

NYSCA awards announced today include two grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants – which range from $50,000 to $2 million – and Large Capital Improvement Grants – which range from $2 million to $10 million and focus on large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking.

NYSCA funding will support projects including:

Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden - Staten Island, NY (New York City)

Project funds will support the outfitting of new theatrical systems as part of a major expansion of Snug Harbor Cultural Center's historic music hall. With the annex nearly complete, the organization will upgrade the lighting, sound, and video systems and replace the auditorium seating throughout the entire venue.

Collar Works - Troy, NY (Capital Region)

This project will adapt an historic foundry into a new, state-of-the-art accessible multi-arts center with an industrial gallery space, 11 affordable studios, co-working space for artists, public restrooms, restaurant/hospitality space and a flexible outdoor courtyard for public events and programming.

John W. Jones Museum - Elmira, NY (Southern Tier)

The project will result in construction of an addition to the museum's main building, the historic home of African American abolitionist and underground railroad stationmaster John W. Jones. The new, accessible annex will significantly expand the number of visitors that can visit the museum at one time and enable the organization to run programming onsite that was previously conducted elsewhere.

Uptown Theater for Creative Arts - Utica, NY (Mohawk Valley)

Funds will support the complete refurbishment, outfitting, and re-opening of the historic 1920s-era Uptown Theater for Creative Arts in Utica. The project will enable UTCA to bring new cultural programming and contribute to the revitalization of Utica's Uptown neighborhood in the previously abandoned space.

Craigardan - Elizabethtown, NY (North Country)

Funds will support the construction of The Main Building, an accessible venue with galleries and space for cultural programming, events, and education as part of the expansion of the organization's multi-facility arts campus.

Shandaken Theatrical Society (dba Phoenicia Playhouse) - Phoenicia, NY (Mid-Hudson)

Funds will support the refurbishment of the façade and main entrance of the theater to improve safety and accessibility for all visitors.

Garth Fagan Dance - Rochester, NY (Western NY)

Garth Fagan Dance will replace its aging lighting equipment with a new, energy efficient and completely programmable LED theatrical lighting system.

A complete list of grantees is available online. ­­­

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their support. These projects are essential to the prosperity and well-being of our creative industry and our communities, especially as we continue to navigate the recovery of our creative sector. This support will help stimulate local economies, catalyze investment in our communities and help to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural organizations for now and for the future.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Katherine Nicholls said, “On behalf of NYSCA’s staff and Council we congratulate all of our FY 2024 Capital Project Fund Grantees. We recognize the excellence of your projects, and thank you for your dedicated stewardship of these significant New York arts and cultural facilities. All New Yorkers can look forward to seeing these important projects develop and to watching them spur growth and creativity in communities all across the state for years to come.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “By supporting arts and culture, we cultivate local economies, boost tourism, create jobs and inspire learners of all ages. These capital grants will improve the accessibility and sustainability of New York's arts and cultural organizations, helping communities across the state grow and flourish. Congratulations to all the grantees.”

Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell said, “As Chair of the Tourism, Parks, Arts, and Sports Development Committee, I have seen firsthand the pivotal role that capital funding plays in bolstering arts and cultural organizations across the state. With NYSCA's Capital Project Funds it will do more than just improve their infrastructure and operations – it will enhance their ability to engage, educate, and inspire our communities. This kind of investment is essential for enriching our state's cultural landscape, and I'm looking forward to seeing the positive effects it will have for future generations.”

Since the NYSCA Capital Fund Project began in 2018, the agency has awarded 473 capital grants, totaling $214 million, across all 10 state regions through the support of the Governor and Legislature. These projects increase employment capacity and advance cultural venues as tourism destinations, strengthening New York's hospitality, food and beverage, and retail sectors.

In addition to the Capital Projects Fund, NYSCA has awarded $80 million in non-capital grants to over 1000 arts organizations and more than 500 individual artists for FY 2024.

Governor Hochul continues to make record investments to grow New York’s national-leading arts and cultural sector. The FY 2025 Enacted Budget includes over $80 million for NYSCA general operating support to non-profit organizations and individual artists, and another $80 million in capital funding to allow NYSCA to offer an additional round of grants for projects of all sizes, ranging from $50,000 to $10 million. The FY 2025 Enacted Budget also establishes two new programs to empower artists to take stage in the State’s continued economic growth – Cultivating Havens for the Arts through Regional Murals (CHARM NY), which will fund the design and installation of public murals in communities across New York; and the “State of the Arts” Fellowship Program, which will place artist fellows at State agencies to advance public policy goals through creative approaches.

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $127 million in FY 2024, serving over 2,000 arts organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.