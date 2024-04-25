Virginia Wine & Country Weddings Unveils Trendsetting Decor & Gowns
Virginia Wine & Country Weddings Unveils Best On-Trend Weddings and Reveals Winners of the Annual Wedding of the Year Contest
The bride wore a lavish ruffled tulle ballgown designed by Millia London in England, and stationery and design elements nodded to their time writing to each other from afar.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Wine & Country Weddings, the premiere publication celebrating the elegance and allure of weddings in Virginia Wine Country, proudly announces the unveiling of their prestigious Real and Styled Weddings of the Year. A common wedding trend this year was for a bride to wear two or more outfits over the day, changing from an elaborate ceremony gown into a lighter dress for the reception. Florals tended to be colorful and structural, with florists including grasses, moss and foliage in arrangements. Upcoming trends find their place in custom-designed bars decorated according to the wedding theme. Also popular are fresh or pressed flowers adorning wedding cakes.
— Jennifer Bryerton, Editor-in-Chief
"This year's selection of weddings was incredible,” shared Creative Director Robin Bethke. “Weddings here in Virginia’s wine country have attracted a huge array of talented wedding vendors. They are putting their talents into our Wedding industry with so much creativity and joy for couples of all kinds. It was great fun to review all the submissions this year and see how much our readers engaged in voting for their favorites. We all loved it!"
Virginia Wine Country's Monticello AVA took home the 2023 Wine Region of the Year award at the Wine Spectator Wine Awards. It is also renowned for its picturesque vineyards and luxurious venues that set the stage for unforgettable weddings. This is significant considering the importance of the travel and tourism industry in Virginia. Tourism generates tens of billions in both direct visitor spending and significant jobs. Famously, Virginia is for Lovers. As if to prove the slogan’s worth, the wedding industry plays an integral part in tourism in the Commonwealth.
The winner of Real Wedding of the Year took place at Veritas Vineyards & Winery, an award-winning winery and coveted wedding venue. Alexandra and Justin had over 200 guests join them to celebrate their special day. The bride and groom prepared and laughed with friends and loved ones while a storm brewed outside the venue. At the last moment, the sky opened and the sun beamed down as they were preparing to start the ceremony. Their reception was elegant and trendy with muted garden colors like the popular sage green.
The Styled Wedding of the Year took place at Heigh Torr Estate. It centered around the concept of two long-distance lovers who met in Europe while traveling abroad. The wedding design focused on bringing their European romance into the heart of the Virginia countryside. The bride wore a lavish ruffled tulle ballgown designed by Millia London in England, and stationery and design elements nodded to their time writing to each other from afar. The customized bar, a leading trend for 2024 wedding design, had chic blue-and-white French wallpaper inlaid against the white wood.
Semifinalists for this esteemed annual event included five other Real Weddings and three more Styled Weddings. Alex and Madi celebrated their nuptials at a private estate in Middleburg with an elegant equestrian theme and stunning personal touches. Nitin and Bridget brought together Indian tradition and Western ceremony for a beautiful, colorful, joyous celebration at Castle Hill Cidery in Keswick. Jacob and Madison had a chinoiserie-inspired, blue-and-white ceremony at King Family Vineyards in Charlottesville. Nathan and Sarah’s wedding at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg took full advantage of the vineyard’s stunning mountain views. Dillon and McKenzie married at the ever-popular Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards in North Garden with touches of warm color highlighting their early fall wedding. Just a Little Ditty Events put together a butterfly-themed Styled Wedding at Bramblewood Estate with creative custom cocktails and cutout watercolor stationery. The Estate at River Run was the perfect venue for Lemon Drop Event’s vintage Styled Wedding with a one-of-a-kind tea-length Justin Alexander bridal gown and on-trend structural floral design. Finally, House of Pearl Event Design brought together some of Virginia’s top wedding vendors, including florist Holly Heider Chapple. They designed a chic black-and-white tented wedding at Glenstone Gardens inspired by New York elegance.
Look for more from each of our winners in the digital edition of Volume 8 of the Virginia Wine & Country Wedding Planner.
