Relay Human Cloud Sponsors the 18th Annual Dallas International Film Festival.

Relay is a world apart from traditional outsourcing. We have the staff to master new skills on the latest technology, propelling our customers’ organizations forward.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relay Human Cloud is proud to sponsor the 18th annual Dallas International Film Festival. The film industry is admired for the collaboration of the many talented people – from all over the world – who bring their creativity and expertise together to produce amazing stories. From the grind of late-night editing sessions to glamour of the world premiere, movie production is where the work becomes more than a job and the team more than coworkers. The work that is produced captures the hearts and imagination of millions of people every year.
— Michael Pariza, President of Relay Human Cloud
Relay Human Cloud believes in the power of collaboration and bringing talents together to revolutionize the way the smartest companies produce incredible results. Relay’s unique model for success provides access to a global talent pool, without the risk. Relay employs top professionals in fields like Accounting, Real Estate, Finance, Asset Management, Inside Sales, and Operational Support, hosting them in secure offices and managing their payroll, benefits, and compliance. Global teams allow companies to leverage more hours of the day, increasing productivity while saving 75% on traditional labor costs.
“Relay is a world apart from traditional outsourcing. We have the staff to master new skills on the latest technology, propelling our customers’ organizations forward. Together, we are shaping the future of our industries and allowing our customers to get ahead of the competition,” said Michael Pariza, President of Relay Human Cloud.
For companies looking for a proven model to expand globally learn more about Relay Human Cloud. In the meantime, enjoy the show.
About Relay Human Cloud
Relay Human Cloud empowers companies to access a global talent pool, expand to new markets without traditional risk, and promote diversity and inclusivity. With a commitment to growth, quality and customer satisfaction, Relay Human Cloud operates offices in four countries and is headquartered in Dallas, TX. For more information about Relay Human Cloud and its staff-hosting services, visit https://relayhumancloud.com/.
