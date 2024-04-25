The Green Hat Classic Golf Tournament Raises Over $50,000 for The Kyle Peace Foundation

Joe Salome and Kyle Pease on 680 the Fan Sympleaf Sport CBD out at Heritage Golf Links in Tucker, Georgia Brent Pease going the distance

Presented By The Georgia Hemp Company and Sympleaf Sport CBD the Annual Event Welcomed Over 150 Golfers From Across the Country

We are beyond grateful for everyone who showed their support at the 3rd annual Green Hat Classic. We will continue efforts to bring awareness to initiatives within our local community and worldwide.” — Ryan Dills, co-founder of Sympleaf Sport CBD

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 150 amateur golfers from as far as Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, and New York City converged on Heritage Golf Links in Tucker, Georgia, as The Georgia Hemp Company and its sporting brand, Sympleaf Sport CBD, presented the third annual Green Hat Classic. The tournament benefited The Kyle Pease Foundation- a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities through sports; raised over 50,000 dollars to fund programming and support athletes as they traveled to races around the globe. Before the tournament started, the foundation presented The Georgia Hemp Company co-founders Ryan Dills and Joe Salome with a framed wheel cover from one of the chairs KPF races throughout the season.

"The Kyle Pease Foundation has long had incredible community-based partners. The partnership with Georgia Hemp has allowed KPF to continue to serve individuals with disabilities in sports and beyond and educate our families on some of the other options available to them with the care of their families," said Brent Pease, Executive Director of The Kyle Pease Foundation. "The Green Hat Classic is a perfect way to amplify KPF's work and celebrate with Georgia Hemp and so many of its core supporters. It is about inclusion, and Georgia Hemp is helping bring that forward today and always. We look forward to many more miles together."

Notable attendees included representatives from the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks, Andrew Stallings, president of Athelo Group, Flora co-founder Adam Peabody, Ted Jenkin with oXYgen Financial, former Atlanta Falcon and 680 the Fan radio host Brian Finneran, Matt Porcelli with Woody’s Cheesesteaks, and Brent and Kyle Pease with the Kyle Pease Foundation. First Citizens Bank, Flora Beverages, Starship Galaxy Adult Novelty Stores, Leo Yerashunas of Country Financial Insurance, Heritage Golf Links, and SweetWater Brewing Company sponsored the Green Hat Classic.

"We are beyond grateful for everyone who showed their support at the Heritage Golf Course this past Friday for our 3rd annual Green Hat Classic in partnership with The Kyle Pease Foundation," said Ryan Dills, co-founder of Sympleaf Sport CBD. "We surpassed our fundraising goal and had a blast playing golf while networking with such high-quality individuals, kicking off a stellar weekend in Braves country. We will continue efforts to bring awareness to initiatives within both our local community and worldwide.”

The Green Hat Classic was the kickoff to a memorable weekend celebrating the 420 holiday, which also included a meet & greet and workout with BodyFit by Amy certified personal trainer and fitness expert Amy Kiser Schemper, numerous pop-up activations across the Atlanta area, and co-founder Joe Salome having the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the Braves vs. Rangers game on April 20th. Sympleaf Sport CBD has an exclusive partnership with the Atlanta Braves, making it the sole CBD oil, skin cream, or food product in the Braves’ portfolio and the team’s exclusive CBD partner.

3RD ANNUAL GREEN HAT CLASSIC