Satish Jha appointed BNSPL Chairman
Satish Jha appointed the chairman of BNSPL, owners of 500 MW Solar ProjectMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Satish Jha has been appointed the Chairman of BNSPL.
BNSPL is the owner of 500 MW ground-mounted Solar plant project across Maharashtra.
The last board meeting of BNSPL held in Kolkata this month, voted him to be the chairman of the company.
BNSPL is a SPV of Braithwaite and Co Ltd., a fully-owned subsidiary of the Govt. of India's Ministry of Railways, and has been created for the purpose of bringing solar power to the state of Maharashtra through the MSKVY 1.0 project.
Pinewood Systems is supporting the company with its financing and the project has been awarded by Maharashtra's MSEDCL under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY).
Satish Jha is an early stage investor and earlier worked in global CXO roles with a couple of Fortune 100 companies headquartered in Europe and the US.
The project cost is estimated to be around Rs 3000 crs (or about $375 million) to be financed using equity and debt.
India has embarked upon an ambitious solar power project, planning to generate 7,000 MW by 2028 and is planning to be carbon neutral by 2038.
Pinewood Systems is promoted by The Jha Group in collaboration with Prema Investments and Beaconsfield Capital Management that also is a lead investor in New Quantam Group.
https://www.pinewoodsystems.in
Noel Shallum
Pinewood Systems
+91 99100 22922
email us here