New Mexico Highlands University Social Work Professor Joins Feeding Pets of the Homeless Advisory Board
Strengthening Advocacy for Pets Belonging to Individuals Experiencing HomelessnessCARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless proudly announces the addition of Jedediah E. Bragg, MSW, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Facundo Valdez School of Social Work at New Mexico Highlands University, to its esteemed Advisory Board. Dr. Bragg brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep passion for advocating for the welfare of pets belonging to individuals experiencing homelessness.
Dr. Bragg’s extensive background in social work, coupled with his personal experiences and dedication to advocating for the well-being of pets, make him a valuable addition to the advisory board. His commitment to changing the narrative surrounding pets as chosen family members aligns perfectly with Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ mission to provide food and veterinary care to pets of homeless individuals across the nation.
Reflecting on his appointment, Dr. Bragg shared, “As a social worker, I was taught to help people where they are and to be empathetic to their situation. Many of the individuals we work with are experiencing homelessness and have chosen family members who need just as much help.” He continued, “Being a member of Feeding the Pets of the Homeless Advisory Board allows me to carry on my passion for improving lives through improving systems, including for those who cannot verbally voice their concerns, such as pets.”
Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care, and wellness clinics to companion animals of the homeless population across the nation. Over the years, the organization has provided veterinary care to more than 30,000 pets and collected and distributed an impressive 2 million pounds of pet food.
Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, expressed her excitement about Dr. Bragg joining the advisory board. She stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bragg to our team. His expertise in social work and his dedication to advocating for the welfare of pets will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to support individuals experiencing homelessness and their beloved animal companions.”
For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and its initiatives, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org.
