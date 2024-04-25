Realty Associates Hosts Grand Opening Ceremony

New office opens in Sugar Land Texas

HOUSTON, TX, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty Associates (a Latter & Blum Company) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office located at 77 Sugar Creek Center Blvd. Ste. 600 Sugar Land TX 77478.

“This expansion marks an exciting milestone for the renowned real estate brand as it extends its footprint into the heart of this beautiful community and its surrounding areas,” Lacey Conway, CEO of Latter & Blum states. “With a rich legacy of connecting people with their dream homes, Realty Associates is thrilled to extend its services to the vibrant community of Sugar Land and its neighboring areas. The grand opening signifies a commitment to providing top-notch real estate solutions while fostering strong ties within the local community.”

“We are incredibly excited to officially open our doors in Sugar Land and embark on this journey of serving this wonderful community,” said Susana Sarvis, President of Realty Associates Texas. “Our team of local agents is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and guidance to clients as they navigate their real estate journeys. We look forward to being a trusted partner in helping individuals and families find their perfect home in this fast-growing region.”

For over 100 years, Latter & Blum now with Realty Associates has been a source of inspiration for all things related to the home. Realty Associates continues this tradition by offering guidance before, during, and after the home buying and selling process.

About Latter & Blum

Since its founding over a century ago, Latter & Blum has forged an unparalleled reputation as the most successful and largest independent real estate company in Louisiana and the Gulf South and operates in the markets of Greater New Orleans, Greater Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Alexandria, DeRidder, Houma, Thibodaux, South Lafourche Parish, Lake Charles, Southern Mississippi, and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.latter-blum.com