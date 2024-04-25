Catfish Stocked in Community Fishing Lakes

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be stocking channel catfish in community fishing lakes in late April. The locations include Cameron Brown Lake in Germantown, Cedar Hill Lake in Nashville, Dickert Pond in Chattanooga, Greenbelt Lake in Maryville, and Fountain City Lake in Knoxville.

The regulations for the catfish are 5 per day. In addition to the catfish, other species and their limits are bluegill and redear (20 per day), black bass (1 per day), crappie (30 per day), and trout (5 per day). There are no size limits. The locations will be stocked again in May and June.

A fishing license is required at these locations. Children under 13 years of age are not required to have a license. For more information on where to fish, videos on how to fish, and fillet a catfish, visit https://www.gofishtennessee.com/.

Community Fishing Lakes

----TWRA----