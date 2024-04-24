Submit Release
Grant call for start-up social enterprises in Georgia

With the support of the European Union and the Christian advocacy organisation, Bread for the World, the Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG) has announced a grant competition for start-up and/or new social enterprises.

The competition is open to social enterprises that need additional resources to realise innovative ideas and create a sustainable social enterprise. Enterprises that promote employment, provide social services, and develop vulnerable regions/population centres are eligible for support under the grant competition. They can also contribute to waste recycling, environmental protection, operate in the fields of sports, arts, culture, education, historical heritage preservation, science, innovation, etc.

The requested grant amount for the realisation of a start-up social enterprise should not exceed €15,000.

A financial participation of at least 10 per cent of the requested grant funding is mandatory for participation in the grant competition.

The deadline for applications is 20 May.

