Apply for Executive Master in EU Studies programme at the European Institute

The European Institute, CIFE, one of the seven institutes supported by the European Commission, has launched a call for applications to its Executive Master in EU Studies programme, starting in October 2024.

The programme provides structured knowledge of EU fundamentals, focused on key issues for in-depth understanding, and a future-oriented approach to EU integration.

The course is designed for professionals who want to study while pursuing their careers. The Master is a two-year programme that enables flexible study paths via our dedicated e-learning platform and eight workshops that will be conducted in Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, Brussels, Nice, Rome, and Vienna.

A limited number of tuition grants are available.

To apply, one needs to have a Bachelor degree and proficiency in English.

The deadline for applications is 5 September.

Completing the course, graduates receive two certifications: “The Executive Master in EU Studies” diploma of CIFE, granting 60 ECTS at Master level, and the degree qualification ‘Policy Officer in European and International organisations” (level 7 EQF), recognised by the French state.

Find out more

Press release