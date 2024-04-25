EU4Culture: online course on grant proposal writing for creatives in Eastern Partner countries

EU4Culture has developed an online course on grant proposal writing for artists and cultural professionals from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine. The digital course aims to provide the fundamental know-how on the topic to individuals interested in receiving EU funding to implement cultural activities and projects.

English is the main language of the online course, which features Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, Romanian, and Ukrainian subtitles.

The lectures will be available on cases.media – an established Ukrainian database of courses for representatives of the creative sector in the country and beyond.

Led by a team of Ukrainian experts, the online course includes the following topics:

Types of grants and their significance;

Grant writing skills and techniques for finding national and international project partners;

Budget preparation strategies and insights into legal documentation requirements;

Effective communication with donors;

Project reporting.

To access the course, artists and cultural professionals from the Eastern Partnership countries must fill out and submit a form available on the website of Czech Centre Kyiv.

Detailed information about the application procedure is available in the guideline document for the call.

After successfully completing the online course, participants will receive a course completion certificate.

The deadline for submitting applications is 16 May 2024, 23:59 CET.

For inquiries about the online course and the application process, please contact Kateryna Vandych ([email protected]), Educational Coordinator of the Czech Centre Kyiv.

With a budget of €7.85 million, EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the culture and creative sector with a special focus on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries. The project is implemented by Goethe-Institut (Lead), Czech Centers, the Danish Cultural Institute, and the Institut Français de Géorgie.

Find out more

Press release

Guidelines