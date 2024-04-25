Submit Release
Digital Literacy School for Armenian young women and girls – apply by 5 May

An EU-funded project in Armenia invites young women and girls to apply 

for a three-month Digital Literacy School starting in May. 

The call is open for displaced and local young women and girls aged 18-25 living in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Armavir, Kotayk marzes, and Yerevan. The programme aims to improve their computer and digital skills and help them become more competitive in the job market.

The courses will take place in May-July (two days per week) in Yerevan, at the Alternative Youth Centre. 

Participation is free, and participants’ travel expenses will be reimbursed.

The deadline for applications is 5 May.

To find out more and apply, follow the link

The sub-grant project ‘Safe area for displaced youth from Nagorno-Karabakh’ is implemented by the ‘Armenian Progressive Youth’ NGO as part of the ‘Equal – EU for Women’s Empowerment in Armenia’ project. 

The project is financed by the EU Delegation to Armenia and implemented by the OxYGen Foundation, the European Partnership for Democracy NGO, Netherlands Helsinki Committee NGO, Women’s Support Centre NGO, VINNET Goris Development Fund, and Vinnet Sweden NGO. 

Find out more

