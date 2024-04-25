WSP and iFlyASX.com Partner to Develop Mesh Communications Framework for MDOT - Aeronautics in support of BVLOS
Around the world, advanced air mobility (AAM) services are being developed and tested toward becoming part of transportation systems.
A robust #communications network is a key component to scaling #AdvancedAirMobility. The Michigan Department of Transportation is leading the way!SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSP and Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX) have been selected by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Office of Aeronautics Division to establish a UAS Communication Mesh Test Deployment. This project will explore the ability of the technology to support beyond visual line of sight unmanned aircraft deployments.
ASX is developing and testing large scale unmanned aircraft systems and a unique traffic management system leveraging automotive electric vehicle (EV) technologies and V2V2I short range wireless communication systems. “We believe connected vehicle technology developed for terrestrial vehicles can be deployed to manage aerial vehicles as well, and our preliminary testing results have been very favorable” says Walton Fehr, AeroNet Architect for ASX. ASX began researching and developing the approach in 2015 and has applied for various patents on back office command and control schemes.
ASX partnered with WSP to respond to MDOT Office of Aeronautics’ Request for Proposal to deploy ground based wireless infrastructure to work in concert with small, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). WSP’s proven experience conducting research and preparing research documents for MDOT, other states, and federal agencies made WSP a natural partner for ASX to lead the project. “WSP has extensive experience performing Technology Reviews, Frequency Analyses, and Communications Interference Analyses for the FAA, State, and Local communities. This will ensure coordination, planning and execution of such projects, and it’s exciting to partner with ASX to deploy this all-new Flying Wireless Mesh Network in Michigan” says Paul Wheeler, VP Aerial Innovation - WSP.
WSP and ASX have the passion and experience to assist MDOT and their goals for this project and to bolster the intermodal transportation options available to Michigan’s citizens and commercial users.
About WSP
WSP is an internationally recognized professional services firm with over 68,000 staff globally and 250 passionate people in Michigan. WSP is united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Energy sectors, as well as offering project and program delivery and advisory services. Its experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors, and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program, and construction management professionals. For more information about WSP, please visit https://www.wsp.com/
About ASX
ASX designs and builds electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft and related technologies to enable autonomous air mobility between cities, airports and suburbs. Our eVTOL, the SIGMA-6 offers the capability to connect national and international logistics, as well as taking commuters out of traffic and into the air. Based in Detroit, ASX draws on the spirit of ‘Motor City’ innovation, with an eco-friendly, quiet, and fully connected aircraft that offers vertical take-off and landing. Applications include, but are not limited to, Cargo Logistics, Defense, First Response and Air Taxi operations. For more information about ASX, please visit https://www.iflyasx.com/
Jon Rimanelli
Airspace Experience Technologies Inc (ASX)
JR@ASX.US
