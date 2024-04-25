Shores & Islands Ohio Is Now Autism Certified, Takes First Steps Toward Creating A More Accessible Destination

Shores & Islands Ohio becomes a Certified Autism Center™ to create a more accessible and inclusive destination for everyone.

The training provided by IBCCES has ensured our team members have the knowledge and skills to better understand and communicate with autistic individuals or those who may have sensory sensitivities...” — Nichole Wade, Assistant Destination Experience Director

SANDUSKY, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shores & Islands Ohio is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that have completed autism training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“The training provided by IBCCES has ensured our team members have the knowledge and skills to better understand and communicate with autistic individuals or those who may have sensory sensitivities that visit our welcome centers, information tables, and community engagements,” said Nichole Wade, Assistant Destination Experience Director at Shores & Islands Ohio.

The focus on ensuring accessibility is important now more than ever, with one in 36 children in the U.S. diagnosed with autism and one in six people with sensory needs or sensitivities (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). While millions of travelers with disabilities take trips every year, there are relatively few destinations that have taken the extra step to better understand the visitor experience for these guests.

“We’re thrilled to work with Shores & Islands Ohio as the team expands its focus on accessibility and ensuring that autistic visitors and their families can have wonderful experiences,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "Organizations like Shores & Islands Ohio are vital in pushing the industry forward to be more inclusive and welcoming for ALL travelers.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About Shores & Islands Ohio

Shores & Islands Ohio is the Midwest’s favorite getaway. This coastal destination boasts 152 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, the best fishing on the Great Lakes, welcoming communities, rich history, a wine trail, and an abundance of family-friendly attractions. World-famous Cedar Point Amusement Park calls it home, along with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, other indoor and outdoor water parks, animal parks, sports venues, and more. Visitors enjoy ferries and cruises to Put-in-Bay, Middle Bass, and Kelleys Island. One of the country’s best areas for spring and fall bird migration, the area is overflowing with natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation. More at SHORESandISLANDS.com

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.