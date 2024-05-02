Bitget Wallet's BWB Points Makes Debut on Whales Market, Ranks Second in 24-Hour Trading Volume

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 24, the trading of Bitget Wallet's BWB Points made its debut on Whales Market, a decentralized OTC trading platform, with prices reaching a recorded peak of $3.5 per BWB Point.

Whales Market encompasses three main features: a Pre-Market, OTC Market, and Points Market, allowing users to trade a variety of value-tagged assets including tokens, airdrop shares, and points. Since its listing on the Points Market on Whales Market, BWB Points has ranked second in 24-hour trading volume, outperforming even popular projects such as Blast, EigenLayer, and friend.tech

Users who have earned BWB Points through Bitget Wallet can now trade them on Whales Market, offering additional opportunities for users to leverage their accumulated points. Bitget Wallet plans to conduct the TGE and IEO for the launch of its official platform token, BWB, in the second quarter of this year, which will also allow users to exchange their existing BWB Points for BWB tokens.

In an earlier announcement, Bitget Wallet introduced the launch of the BWB Points airdrop campaign, distributing points to existing Bitget Wallet users as well as nearly 100 collaborating networks and projects. The non-custodial wallet also established a rewards system that grants BWB Points to users who complete tasks such as holding assets, trading, and referring new users. The airdrop campaign is now in its final phase and is scheduled to conclude on April 28.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and leading global Web3 wallet with over 19 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, and DApp browsing. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on over 40 blockchains.



