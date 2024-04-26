Bitget Pre-Market Lists Meson Network (MSN) Upcoming DePin Project

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of DePin-based Meson Network (MSN) on its Pre-market platform. With this new listing Bitget users can gain early access to MSN tokens. The feature aims to meet the demand for pre-listing trading of the latest tokens. With enhanced liquidity, it provides a better trading experience. The pre-market platform trading for MSN tokens is now active for Bitget users.

Meson Network establishes a streamlined bandwidth marketplace through a blockchain protocol, replacing antiquated labor-based sales models. The innovative approach consolidates and monetizes idle bandwidth from long-tail users at an unprecedented low cost, serving as the cornerstone for decentralized storage, computation, and the Web3 dApp ecosystem.

Bitget's new product feature: the Pre-market is designed to facilitate trading for tokens such as MSN that have not yet been officially listed on the spot market of major centralized exchanges. By enabling pre-listing trading, users can gain early pricing power over tokens such MSN, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

MSN tokens empower users to access bandwidth and big-data services previously exclusive to major corporations. The bandwidth service accelerates internet content delivery, encompassing webpages, videos, streaming content, files, and more. The big-data service emerges as a pivotal success factor across diverse industries, including online advertising, social media, marketing, finance, and beyond. MSN tokens are used by network participants for engaging in governance processes, such as voting in elections and making decisions on on-chain proposals.

Bitget's Pre-market is a strategic product positioned to capture the interest of proactive traders and investors who aim to leverage early access in high potential low-cap tokens. The feature benefits users by providing them with the opportunity to trade in tokens like MSN before they hit the broader market. With focus on pre-listing trading, Bitget is building its ecosystem to function as an all-in-one solution for new and pro traders alike. The initiative aligns with Bitget’s broader goals of expansions in its spot and various other corridors.

Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603808785

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet