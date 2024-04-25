India's No. 1 ranked IIT Madras invites applications from foreign nationals for interdisciplinary intl academic programs
Admissions open: master’s programmes in Quantum Science & Technology, Data Science, Robotics, Biomedical Engg, Energy Systems, Water Security & Global ChangeDELHI, DL, INDIA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top-ranked educational institute in India, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), is inviting applications from foreign students for its ten international interdisciplinary degrees (I2MP) exclusively for foreign students. The two-year program is specially crafted for highly motivated top-tier international Science and Engineering students interested in an interdisciplinary master’s degree.
The Ten I2MP courses are in the cutting-edge domains of Quantum Science and Technology, Data Science, Robotics, Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology, Biomedical Engineering, Complex Systems and Dynamics, Computational Engineering, The Cyber-Physical Systems Masters Program, Industrial Mathematics & Scientific Computing and Energy Systems
Students from any engineering/science discipline are welcome to apply. In addition to core and elective courses in various disciplines, international students will take up courses in Indian culture and basic research skills as well. The second year of the program will be dedicated to a research-based master’s thesis.
Foreign Students interested in the I2MP courses can apply through the following link - https://admissions.ge.iitm.ac.in/ latest by 30th April 2024.
JOINT MASTER’S PROGRAM (JMP)
Additionally, a new Joint Master’s Program (JMP) on ‘Water Security and Global Change’ is also open for admissions for both national and international students.
The JMP program is being offered in partnership with two German universities - RWTH Aachen (RWTH), and TU Dresden (TUD) and in association with AIT, Bangkok, and UNU-FLORES.
Speaking about the Joint Master’s Program (JMP), Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “As we all collectively move towards meeting the objectives and milestones of Sustainable Development Goals, it is very important that we develop human capacity. Specifically, we instil knowledge in students, not about a single nation but about a global perspective on SDGs.”
30th April 2024 is the last date to apply for this program. The classes for the First Batch will commence on 29th July 2024. Those interested can apply through the following link - https://abcd-centre.org/master-program/
This Joint Master’s Program (JMP) program will enable the mobility of enrolled students among the three universities of International repute. The students will commence the academic year at IIT Madras and spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH, with the flexibility to execute their Master’s thesis at the University of their choice.
In conversation with IIT Madras’ German partner institute, Prof. Holger Schüttrumpf, Head, IWW, RWTH Aachen said, “Climate adaptation starts with water. To meet this challenge, a new global JMP was launched by four well-known universities in three countries on two continents. Motivated students are invited to apply for this program to become future leaders in Climate Adaptation Science.”
Prof. Jürgen Stamm, Chair Hydraulic Engineering, Dean Faculty Civil Engineering, TUD, added, “Climate change is well underway. We need appropriate strategies and adaptation measures to address the consequences of climate change now to secure our future. Study the JMP offered by us and become a future environmental leader dedicated to ensuring water security for both humanity and nature.”
In this Master’s Program, IIT Madras will offer five courses, TUD and RWTH will be offering six courses each. The Final semester is dedicated to the execution of a Master’s Thesis with advisors from one or more of the partners and/or associated universities.
This program will provide students with interdisciplinary research and studies, empowering them with the skills to address water security challenges and climate adaptation realms in a global environment. Indian as well as International students with specified Engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply for this Master’s Program.
Highlighting the importance of this new program, Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras has been systematically enhancing its international academic programs with partner universities. This international program with RWTH and TUD as degree-granting partners will be a first of its kind and will be a great opportunity for Indian and International students.”
Internships and Master theses will be conducted closely with companies, governmental agencies, and NGOs. The program will combine the expertise of all partner institutes, serving the needs of Regional, National, and International stakeholders. It will have a modular structure that includes a mobility window for study abroad and options for specializations.
ABOUT IIT MADRAS
Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an ‘Institute of National Importance.’ The activities of the Institute in various fields of Science and Technology are carried out in 18 academic departments and several advanced interdisciplinary research academic centres. The Institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes leading to B.Tech., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.Tech., M.S., and Ph.D., degrees in a variety of specialisations. IITM is a residential institute with more than 600 faculty and 9,500 students. Students from 18 countries are enrolled here. IITM fosters an active entrepreneurial culture with strong curricular support and through the IIT Madras Incubation Cell
Recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the ‘Overall’ Category for the fifth consecutive year in India Ranking 2023 released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the ‘Engineering Institutions’ category in the same Rankings for eight consecutive years – from 2016 to 2023. It was also adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019, 2020 and 2021. ARIIA Ranking was launched by the Innovation Cell of Ministry of Education.
