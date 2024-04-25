Floor Grinding Machines Market Exploring the Booming Values to Reach $344.6 million by 2027

Owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as construction drives demands for floor grinding machines.

The growing investment in the residential construction sector are the key trends in the floor grinding machines market. ” — alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global floor grinding machines market size was valued at $271.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $344.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in expenditure on home remodeling and growth in building and construction activities in developing economies such as China and India drive the growth of the global floor grinding machine market. On the other hand, growing adoption of eco-friendly floor grinding machines creates new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝: 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞/𝐀𝟎𝟔𝟑𝟐𝟖

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and North America. Floor grinding machine products witnessed a higher demand, owing to the durability and availability at low cost. Moreover, advancements in floor grinding machines with GPS and others further strengthen the floor grinding machines market growth.

In addition, surge in residential construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, India, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for floor grinding machines. However, high maintenance and repair costs hamper the floor grinding machines market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in future due to intense completion and new product launches by floor grinding machines market players.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞-𝐞𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲/𝐀𝟎𝟔𝟑𝟐𝟖

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global floor grinding machine market based on head type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on head type, the three and four head segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the one and two head segment it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐡𝐭𝐭𝐩𝐬://𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡.𝐜𝐨𝐦/𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭-𝐟𝐨𝐫-𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧/𝐀𝟎𝟔𝟑𝟐𝟖

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Blastrac, Achilli S.r.l., Klindex S.r.l., Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd., Scanmaskin Sverige AB, Levetec, Stonekor company, Linax Co ltd., and Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH.