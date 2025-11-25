AI Video Generator Market to Reach $9.3 Bn by 2033 on Rising Automation & Creator Demand

AI video generator/editor market grows as demand for automated content creation, personalization, and efficient video production rapidly accelerates.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Ai Video Generator/Editor Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software, Services), by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), by Platform (Desktop, Mobile), by Source (Text to Video, PowerPoint to Video, Spreedsheet to Video), by Application (Marketing, Education, E-commerce Marketing, Social Media, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033, The global AI video generator/editor market size was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2024 to 2033.The AI video generator/editor market is transforming how businesses and creators produce visual content. By using machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, AI-driven platforms can automatically generate videos, enhance editing processes, and reduce production time significantly. This is accelerating adoption across marketing, education, entertainment, and enterprise applications.The rapid growth of digital content consumption has created a need for scalable and cost-efficient video production tools. AI-powered solutions meet this demand by enabling quick video creation from text, images, metadata, or templates. Furthermore, advancements in generative AI have broadened creative possibilities, making AI video tools more accessible to both professionals and non-technical users.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A325122 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬One of the major market drivers is the rising demand for short-form, personalized, and high-volume video content across social media, advertising, and brand communication. AI tools help organizations maintain content frequency without increasing production costs.Advancements in generative AI—including text-to-video, voice synthesis, and automated editing—are enabling creators to produce high-quality videos in minutes. This technical progress is reshaping workflows in media, marketing, and creative agencies.The market also benefits from increasing enterprise adoption, where companies leverage AI videos for training modules, product demos, customer onboarding, and internal communication. Automation reduces dependency on large video teams and accelerates project timelines.However, the industry faces challenges such as concerns around authenticity, AI hallucinations, copyright issues, and the misuse of synthetic media. Regulatory frameworks and transparent AI usage policies are becoming essential to ensure responsible implementation.Additionally, rising cloud capabilities, declining computational costs, and integration with other generative AI ecosystems are creating strong opportunities for market expansion. Partnerships between AI software vendors, tech platforms, and creative agencies are broadening the commercial landscape.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A325122 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The AI video generator/editor market is segmented by component (software, services), by application (marketing, training, entertainment, social media, e-learning), by deployment mode (cloud, on-premise), and by end-user industries such as media & entertainment, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and education. Software dominates the market due to the rising adoption of automated video creation tools, while cloud deployment leads because of scalability and easy integration.On the basis of component, the software segment held the largest share of the global artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market in 2023 and is projected to continue its lead in the coming years. This dominance is driven by the rising demand for advanced editing features, automation tools, and frequent software enhancements that improve performance and user experience, fueling the segment’s overall growth.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2023, supported by its strong technological infrastructure, rapid adoption of AI solutions, and substantial investments in innovation by major tech companies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, propelled by accelerated digitalization, increasing AI adoption, expansion of content creation industries, and robust government initiatives encouraging technological advancement.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A325122 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the AI video generator market analysis are Synthesia Limited, HeyGen Technology Inc., CapCut, TechSmith Corporation, PearlMountain, Lumen5, DESIGNS.AI, GliaStudio, RAWSHORTS, INC, Muse.ai, Pictory.ai, ADOBE INC., KineMaster Corporation, Wondershare Technology Group Co., Ltd., Invideo, Vimeo.com, Inc., Descript, and Veed Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By Component, the software segment led the AI video generator/editor market size in terms of revenue in 2023.• By Deployment, the On-Premises segment led the AI video generator market size in terms of revenue in 2023.• By Enterprise Size, the Small and Medium Enterprises segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth for artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market growth.• By Platform, the Desktop segment dominated the AI video generator market size in terms of revenue in 2023.• By Source, the Text to Video segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market in terms of revenue in 2023.• By Application, the Social Media segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth for artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market growth.• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2023.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆Sports Analytics MarketManufacturing Analytics MarketAnalytics as a Service MarketEnterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

