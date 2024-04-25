Bitget Adds BounceBit (BB) BTC Restaking Platform for Pre-Market Trading

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of BounceBit-based BB tokens on its Pre-market platform. This new feature aims to meet the demand for pre-listing trading of the latest tokens. With enhanced liquidity, it provides a better trading experience for DeFi users. The new addition to this collection is BB tokens from the BounceBit BTC restaking ecosystem. The pre-market platform trading for BB tokens is now active and will be closed soon.

BounceBit is the first-ever native BTC Restaking chain. The BounceBit network is secured by staking both Bitcoin and BounceBit tokens. BounceBit's PoS mechanism introduces a unique dual-token staking system by leveraging native BTC security with full EVM compatibility. BounceBit introduces a mixed DeFi and CeFi yield mechanism, allowing BTC holders to earn yields through native validator staking, DeFi ecosystem, and a CeFi mirroring mechanism powered by Ceffu and Mainnet Digital.

Bitget's new product feature: the Pre-market is designed to facilitate trading for tokens such as BB that have not yet been officially listed on the spot market of major centralized exchanges. By enabling pre-listing trading, users can gain early pricing power over the asset, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

Pre-market is a strategic product positioned to capture the interest of proactive traders and investors who aim to leverage early access in high-potential low-cap tokens. The feature benefits users by providing them with the opportunity to trade in tokens like BB before they hit the broader market. With focus on pre-listing trading, Bitget is building its ecosystem to function as an all-in-one solution for new and pro traders alike. The initiative aligns with Bitget’s broader goals of expansions in its spot and various other corridors.

Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603808697

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

