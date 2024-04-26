Banya Forrest Combines Tradition and Luxury in Dubai, UAE
Experience the seamless blend of luxury and wellness at Banya Forrest, nestled on Bluewaters Island in Dubai. Under the leadership of CEO Artem Avanesov, Banya Forrest blends Slavic wellness customs with contemporary Western luxury seamlessly.
In this realm, ancient traditions seamlessly merge with modern sophistication. Banya Forrest presents a distinctive take on wellness by blending contemporary elements with the traditional Slavic banya experience. Guests are treated to spacious Slavic banya chambers, where they indulge in body scrubs and invigorating Venik massages. Skilled banshchiks from Eastern Europe lead the signature Parenie ritual, offering detoxification, skin rejuvenation, and contrast therapy through alternating hot and cold sensations, creating a transformative experience.
In addition to its wellness offerings, Banya Forrest boasts a range of upscale amenities including a modern snow room, plunge pools, and an exclusive VIP Banya, elevating the experience to extraordinary levels. Artem's innovative approach sets a new standard in hospitality, emphasizing excellence at every step.
Delight in the culinary offerings at the sanctuary's Slavic Restaurant, where Eastern European cuisine meets sophistication, enhancing the holistic wellness experience. The outdoor terrace, adorned with chic wooden decor, offers breathtaking views over the Arabian Gulf—an ideal setting for relaxation and dining amidst sauna sessions.
Despite its opulence, Banya Forrest remains inclusive, extending a warm welcome to guests from across the UAE. Future plans include introducing women-only days and obtaining an alcohol license, enhancing the social aspect of the experience.
For those seeking ancient rituals, modern indulgence, or simply a serene retreat with friends, Banya Forrest offers an invitation to embark on a transformative wellness journey unlike any other.
