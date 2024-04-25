People Like Us Expands Further in Northern Europe Amidst Record Growth
People Like Us is redefining travel in Northern Europe with its record-breaking growth and expanding community
Our members from Northern Europe are known for their warm hospitality and active participation. We see tremendous potential for further growth within this vibrant community.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Like Us (PLU), renowned as the world's most trusted home exchange community and boasting a prestigious five-star rating on Trustpilot, is proud to announce its continued expansion in Northern Europe. The first quarter of 2024 witnessed as many nights completed or agreed upon as in the entirety of 2023, signaling a remarkable surge in activity. Scandinavian members now emerge as an exceptionally engaged population, underscoring the growing popularity of home swapping in the region.
— Drew Seitam, Founder and CEO, People Like Us Home Exchange
The resurgence of interest in home swapping post-Covid is undeniable. Discerning travelers increasingly seek extended stays abroad, while the proliferation of remote work opportunities has made the prospect of living and working in different locales more enticing than ever. Home swapping offers the ideal solution: travelers enjoy the comfort of a home away from home, free of charge while offering their own residence in exchange for weeks or even months at a time.
Conde Nast Traveler identifies home exchange as one of the six major travel trends of 2024: "As travel costs continue to rise, home swapping presents an affordable alternative to expensive hotels or Airbnbs. While the concepts of couch surfing and house exchanges have been around for decades, new platforms are redefining the landscape of home swapping today." People Like Us, the world's second-largest home exchange platform, has experienced a remarkable 75% global growth in 2023 as compared to 2022.
"Northern Europe has long been synonymous with a favorable attitude towards home exchanging," notes Drew Seitam, Founder and CEO of People Like Us. "Studies suggest that this open-mindedness is correlated with a higher-than-average level of trust in others. Our members from this region are known for their warm hospitality and active participation. We see tremendous potential for further growth within this vibrant community." Northern Europe members take advantage of PLU to travel internationally: 91% of exchanges arranged in 2024 are outside the region, with a special interest in the USA (20% of international exchanges), followed by the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, Portugal, Thailand, and Italy.
To connect with local members and hear their stories firsthand, Drew Seitam will be embarking on a tour of Denmark and Sweden in May, hosting events in Copenhagen (May 1), Malmö (May 10), and Gothenburg (May 12).
Established in 2018, People Like Us is a membership-based global home exchange network with 10,000 members in 120 countries. Built on values of sharing, generosity, and respect, PLU connects travelers worldwide, allowing them to exchange homes, immerse themselves in local cultures, and form authentic connections. With a five-star Trustpilot rating and the industry's most vibrant Facebook group, PLU's innovative "Globe" model offers flexibility and diverse hospitality options. PLU's expansion reaches both individuals and established communities, catering to a growing and diverse member base.
